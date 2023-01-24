‘Blue Bloods’ Is Bringing Back a Major Blast From Danny Reagan’s Past in New Episode

While things are looking up for Danny Reagan, it looks like he’s getting someone else from his past back on Blue Bloods. Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, will meet up with his childhood buddy Mickey Patrick, played by Tom Cavanagh. Mickey also is a former criminal. But he’s returning in the episode titled The Big Leagues. In it, Mickey asks Danny to help him find his missing fiancee.

Cavanagh made his first appearance back in a Season 4 episode titled Ties That Bind. In it, Danny happens to learn about Mickey’s connection to a crime family located in Florida. Danny did not want to believe his friend at first. But Danny baited Mickey into admitting as much on a recording. He pretended that he needed a fast way to make money. This was done in exchange for a promise that his friend would be offered witness protection, TV Insider reports.

Danny Reagan And His Childhood Friend Exchanged Punches In Earlier Meeting On ‘Blue Bloods’

Mickey’s recording of offering him money for sensitive NYPD information was there. So Danny brought him in but only after they exchanged punches. Mickey did his best to insist he didn’t kill anyone and had nothing to do with anyone getting hurt. He said that he was just a businessman and really good at making deals. Well, that didn’t work out. Mickey was looking at 10-15 years if he didn’t work with Danny and testify against the crime family. But Mickey refused, knowing that if he did, his family would end up in body bags.

So, the Vasquez family caught wind that he was in NYPD custody and assumed he talked. With a hit out on his friend, Danny was able to track him down in time to save him. He was helped by a text using their secret language from when they were kids. After Danny told Mickey he had to make a change and set things right, then he would think about calling him a friend again. This also meant testifying and starting a new life with his family. What happened since then? Stay tuned.

Other storylines being followed on The Big Leagues, on Blue Bloods includes Anthony, played by Steven Schirripa, surprising Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, with one final stakeout before her run for district attorney. Also, Jamie, played by Will Estes, helps a former officer caught committing a crime with the purpose of helping others. Frank, played by Tom Selleck, comes face to face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband. Blue Bloods comes on CBS at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on Friday nights. The show also stars Len Cariou and Vanessa Ray.