‘Blue Bloods’: Is Jack Boyle Actor Peter Hermann Returning in Season 13?

While Blue Bloods is gearing up for a Season 13 return in October on CBS, it is going to be a big one for Erin Reagan. Erin is played by Bridget Moynahan. You might already know that Erin will run for the district attorney job. With this type of stuff going down, we are wondering if Jack Boyle will come back. Jack is played by Peter Hermann in the police drama.

Oh yeah, Jack is Erin’s ex-husband and has shown up before. They have a rather interesting relationship and it’s played out for all of us. Now, we did get word on Thursday that Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, is coming back too. The news we would like to know about is if Hermann will join the crew for another appearance?

Executive Producer on ‘Blue Bloods’ Makes News With Hermann Return

According to Blue Bloods executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, we are going to see Jack come on back. It’s a dynamite piece of news as we see things start to shape up. If Hermann looks familiar to you, then he’s been on Law & Order: SVU before as Trevor Langan. O’Connor let the world know about Hermann’s return through Instagram. He also is married in real life to Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson on SVU. See, there’s a solid connection between his work on these dramas.

This is shaping up to be the Season of Erin on Blue Bloods. The show, of course, will have a lot of other storylines. Look for Joe Hill, who is the grandson of Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, to appear in the Season 13 premiere. With all of this Erin focus going down, let’s go ahead and toss in a possible Sami Gayle appearance.

Could It Be Time For a Nicky Appearance On The Police Drama?

Why not? Erin is going to need all the help and support she can get. Gayle plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the show and she’s been pretty MIA from it lately. We think it’s time to have Nicky come on and support her mother at this time. Yep, Erin is Nicky’s mom. Who says you might not need some tender loving care from family members? We also know that the Reagan family will be behind Erin as she moves forward, hopefully, to another chapter in her life. As you can see from O’Connor’s Instagram post, the title of Season 13’s Episode 1 will be “Keeping the Faith.” What does that mean? We don’t have a synopsis yet and it’ll be a bit before that is released. But the matter of faith is important to the Reagan family.