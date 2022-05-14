‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.

Well, where is Len Cariou going? Absolutely nowhere. As long as the successful CBS police drama wants to have Henry around, then Cariou will be there. So many interesting scenes over the past seasons have involved him. Think about when Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, steps aside for a drink with his father. Witness Henry sharing some elder wisdom with those younger Reagans at dinner. As for that cancer prognosis, a doctor told Frank that Henry would not need an operation for it.

Len Cariou of ‘Blue Bloods’ Would Team Up With Former Cast Member Sami Gayle

One time, Cariou managed to team up with former cast member Sami Gayle for a little Broadway throwback. The actress calls it her favorite episode from the show. By the way, Cariou is not the only singer on the show’s set. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan, also has a side hustle with New Kids on the Block. Sure, Cariou and Wahlberg could break out into song at any minute. Just ask them to start singing and they probably will hum a couple of notes. But these two actors have made a pact that they would not sing on the show’s set. This does not include Cariou’s vocal turn with Gayle, though. These guys are talking about cutting loose while hanging around their fellow actors.

Here’s another interesting story about Cariou. He did something in a childhood moment that would make him famous. Before you think it has to do with show business, it doesn’t…right away. This does lead him in that direction, though. “I used to come home, and I was in the neighborhood,” Cariou said in an interview with Stratford Festival. I would come home at nights, you know, to come in, especially in the summertime. When I would be alone.

“And on my way home I would sing,” Cariou said. “So the neighborhood, it became a famous part of the neighborhood, I found out many years later. People used to say, ‘Well, Len’s going to be coming home shortly. Let’s go out on the porch.'” There you go. If you want to make an impression, then maybe do what Cariou did and people will listen.