‘Blue Bloods’: Is There a New Episode Next Week?

After another great episode of Blue Bloods aired on Friday night on CBS, it would be a good idea to keep the new episodes coming. So, are we getting a new episode next week? The short answer is no. In fact, don’t expect another one until November 18. Mind you, there always are plenty of storylines to fill up one show after another one.

Yet one reason they might not be showing a new episode might have to do with production issues. The show has a full slate of shows ordered up yet they might not want to accelerate their airing on the network. Taking a break from showing new episodes probably ensures that there will be enough to air throughout the year.

‘Blue Bloods’ Might Not Air New Episode On Black Friday Either

Once that new episode airs, will everything return to normal? We would hope so. But don’t be surprised if Black Friday rolls around and there’s not a new Blue Bloods episode on your TV screen. It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year. People might also be out either shopping or spending time with family and friends. We think that would be a good time to see a new episode but maybe the show has different ideas.

Also, it’s not like there are not a bunch of storylines to pick from on the show. By now, anyone who follows Blue Bloods knows that Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, is running for the Manhattan District Attorney job. They also get a chance to see Eddie Janko-Reagan, played by Vanessa Ray, deal with her boss at work. Meanwhile, there’s also Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, dealing with his work life and family life, too.

In the most recent episode, we had a chance to see NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, deal with an unruly man. It appeared that this gentleman was behind a crowd of people ganging up on Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou, out on the streets of New York City. We even saw a number of people show up at the famed Reagan house. That scene led to Frank sharing an adult beverage with his father.

Blue Bloods continues to air high-quality shows on CBS. Despite an episode or two not airing when we would love it to do so, we can be glad that the show stays consistent. There’s always a lot happening and viewers don’t always know how things will work out. But we do look forward to seeing a Reagan family dinner scene in an episode. This has become one of the things that keep viewers coming back all the time.