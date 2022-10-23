‘Blue Bloods’: Is Tom Selleck Calling It Quits After Season 13?

Blue Bloods is one of the top shows on CBS and a reason for this is Tom Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank is the conscience of the show in many episodes. Fans tune in week after week to see different storylines. Usually, Frank has some situation at the New York Police Department to handle.

Then again, there might be something going down at home. A good barometer of that can be picked up at the famed Reagan dinner table. This show is currently in Season 13 and shows no signs of slowing down. Yet is it time for Selleck to slow down? Maybe time to call it a career and say thanks to everyone on the way out. More pointedly, is Selleck calling it quits on Blue Bloods after Season 13?

Tom Selleck of ‘Blue Bloods’ Offered Up Interesting Answer To Key Question

It would be tough to see him go. There is so much going on right now. Frank isn’t coming out to publicly support his daughter Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. She’s seeking the Manhattan District Attorney job and is up for election season. We’ve already gotten a feel for how Frank will support Erin. He’s not doing it in public. But you better believe dear old Dad wants to see his daughter win.

What a boost to the stories on that show it would be if she wins. Now, let’s get back to the question on the table. Not the dinner table, but close enough. OK, Mr. Selleck. Are you coming back after Season 13 or calling it a day? “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!” Selleck said in an interview with TV Insider. His response here comes after the interviewer comments that Moynahan said it would be “lovely” to make it to 15 seasons on the show. That’s good news for the show’s fans. Some of us would not know what to do if Selleck was not around there. Frank’s presence is always a welcome one. Even when his decisions and choices might come into question, there’s usually a good reason for them.

Let’s take this another step. On Friday night’s most recent episode, there was a tender moment at the end between Frank and Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou. The interaction between Frank and his father is so wonderful to see. It would be pretty doggone hard to see someone else appear in those scenes. Hopefully, Selleck, Moynahan, Cariou, and the rest of the cast can hang around beyond Season 15. Maybe just for another season or two after it. Then again, some shows have called it quits for much smaller numbers. Blue Bloods pops up on Friday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.