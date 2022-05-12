‘Blue Bloods’ Star Len Cariou Described Playing Tom Selleck’s Dad Despite Small Age Gap

Len Cariou of Blue Bloods is really happy to be working with Tom Selleck on the CBS drama and he makes no bones about it. The amount of respect that Cariou has for Selleck, even after all these years on the show, comes through in his comments. It’s something for an actor like Cariou to realize how good his co-star has been to him and the show. Both actors are experienced, for sure. Yet Cariou points out a couple of distinctions that help him in his work on TV.

“It’s a blast,” Cariou said in an interview with thealtweb. “I’m so proud of him. He’s doing an outstanding job. It isn’t a simple task. I know because I experienced it. Tom is a wonderful person. He is without a doubt our brave leader. He’s worked in the television industry his whole life.” Cariou said Selleck knows everything and calls it a pleasure to be around him. He even calls Selleck “a great actor” and notes they have fun together. “All of us,” he said. “It’s a very pleasant business.”

Len Cariou of ‘Blue Bloods’ Remembers His Own Wife’s Words

Then he recalls some words that his wife told him when Blue Bloods was just getting started. “‘This program,’ my wife said, ‘you’re going to get this role portraying Tom Selleck’s father and it’ll run for ten years,'” Cariou said. “I was amused by her. To begin with, Tom and I… Who’s going to believe me when I say I’m Tom Selleck’s father? We’re only a few years apart in age.”

Fans of the world of TV have watched Selleck play Thomas Magnum on Magnum, P.I. He’s also been part of the Jesse Stone TV movies over the years, too. A younger generation remembers him from episodes of the 1990s series Friends. He played Dr. Richard Burke, a love interest of Monica.

Will Estes Keeps His Eyes Open and Learns From Both Actors

If you don’t think other cast members on Blue Bloods aren’t paying attention to Cariou and Selleck, then think again. Will Estes, who plays Jamie Reagan, talked about learning from these two actors. He says in an interview how sitting at the reading table makes a difference. Estes spoke about both Cariou and Selleck in a 2017 interview. “Len Cariou to my right is such a great actor and film actor as well. He was just in the Academy Award-winning Spotlight. Tom Selleck is probably one of the smartest actors I’ve ever worked with in terms of story and character and staying ahead of the audience. He just knows telling the story with a camera so well, so I just try to soak it up as much as I can.”