blue-bloods-making-the-case-for-erin-reagan-getting-her-own-season-12-election-episode

As Blue Bloods fans saw weeks ago, season 12 ended with Erin Reagan announcing her decision during the family’s Sunday dinner to run for District Attorney. As we saw throughout last season, there was a lot of buildup leading to that major decision. The weightiest contributor was the tension between them and the office of Erin’s father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Because of those factors, Erin’s campaign and election are bound to be a major opening storyline for season 13. The big question is, however, will Blue Bloods writers dedicate a full episode entirely to the election?

According to CarterMatt, the outlook, realistically, looks grim. In the past, the police drama has strayed from dedicating full episodes to one major storyline. Instead, they tend to pursue multiple plots through various characters’ viewpoints. In fact, the outlet stated the last time writers focused an entire episode on a single character was in season 11.

That particular episode focused on Joe Hill, Danny, Erin, and Jamie Reagan’s nephew, as his undercover mission went awry.

Now, despite that the long-running series doesn’t focus too much on singular character storylines, the outlet further stated Joe Hill’s season 11 episode was received well by audiences. Now, nearly two full seasons later, there’s definitely room for Blue Bloods‘ writers to really develop Erin Reagan’s newest storyline. Not only does Erin as DA promise more family and professional conflict between the DA’s office and the police commissioner; it also opens up the opportunity for Anthony (Steve Schirripa) to have more responsibilities and, therefore, a more significant role.

When Can We Expect News Regarding ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13?

Unbelievably, more than a month has passed since Blue Bloods concluded its 12th season. At first glance, that simply means summer is already flying by. However, it also means we’re that much closer to the return of our favorite CBS dramas, including Blue Bloods. Now, there are just about three months until Season 13’s premiere. As such, we’re taking a look at when we might see updates for the show’s newest installment.

Sadly, filming for the new season hasn’t even begun. So you can bet there won’t be any new previews any time soon. That said, Blue Bloods‘ showrunners did provide fans with a crucial sneak peek as early as July last year so we shouldn’t despair too much—news will come soon enough.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at what storylines we might face when season 13 of Blue Bloods returns.

As we already know, Erin Reagan will definitely make up one major storyline, whether she receives her own election episode or not. Her decision to run as DA has been seasons in the making and now, we finally get to see that possibility play out.

Additionally, Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) partner Detective Maria Baez recently became a mom, with her final moments in season 12 showing her holding a brand new infant. Will writers diverge their attention to Baez as a mom rather than a detective during season 13? We’ll have to tune in and see whenever we eventually learn the premiere date.