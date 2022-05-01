‘Blue Bloods’: Meet the Actress Behind Officer Cosgrove, Racine Russell

“Blue Bloods” has maintained a pretty solid lead cast since its debut in 2010. However, we’ve had some fan-favorite characters appear just a handful of times. One of those popular recurring characters is Officer Cosgrove. We’re pretty familiar with the “Blue Bloods” character now, but we’re here to take a look at the actress who plays her, Racine Russell.

According to Looper, Russell’s character appeared in “Blue Bloods” a total of 11 times between 2013 and 2019. Interestingly, when Russell’s Officer Cosgrove was first introduced to viewers, the character didn’t even have a name. In fact, she was Racine Russell’s character was simply identified as Uniform #1.

Officer Cosgrove made her first “Blue Bloods” appearance in season four in its premiere episode. Entitled “Unwritten Rules,” the outlet states the episode centers around a cop shooting. Coincidentally, fans of the procedural crime drama might recall that’s the same episode we become acquainted with Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

As for Officer Cosgrove, the character typically features when writers need a character to introduce our main cast to a crime scene, a suspect, etc. For example, in her first “Blue Bloods” appearance, Russell’s character, then Uniform #1, introduces Detective Danny Reagan to a witness.

However, Russell’s appearances later became more significant and memorable. She quickly earned a name for the character ahead of the NYPD officer’s second appearance. As per the outlet, Cosgrove last featured in season nine of “Blue Bloods” during the episode, “Identity.”

Again, we see Racine Russell introducing our lead cast members to a crime scene. But this time, her presence has more weight.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Demand a New Character, Though Not in the Way You’d Expect

Across a near-complete 12 seasons of “Blue Bloods,” audiences have been introduced to numerous stars and guest stars, many of which have made or continue to make memorable appearances. However, in a recent Reddit thread, several fans think show writers should introduce a brand new character—one with four paws.

Yes, while plenty of “Blue Bloods'” current cast members, including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Vanesaa Ray are much beloved, there’s nothing quite like a canine on duty to throw plotlines for a loop. In the thread, one fan wrote, “I think they need a new cast member. Henry and Frank need a dog. Maybe a retired police dog.”

Just as we’re wondering, the op continues, “Why? Because I think that it will make them appear more personable. Frank is too much about the job and after 12 seasons they need to develop his personality a little.”

“Blue Bloods” fans shared their thoughts in the following comments. And, based on that, it seems more than a few audience members would like to see our exceedingly professional police commissioner adopt a furry friend.

“That would be interesting and funny at the same time meaning both of them talking to the dog,” one fan contributed to the conversation. They further added a surefire hook of a subplot with, “Maybe the dog could be the arbitrator/go-between when they are arguing. Instead of talking to each other while arguing, they could talk to the dog within earshot of the other person.”

Now, I don’t know about you, but that’s definitely something that I would love to see.