‘Blue Bloods’ Offers Sneak Peek At Dinner Scene With Surprising Guest

Fans of Blue Bloods know that one of the most popular scenes that appears pretty much each week is the dinner scene. It is a time when members of the Reagan family gather around and chat it up. Sometimes, it is about work-related issues. Other times, it might have to do with family matters. One thing for sure is that they are never dull.

Well, CBS has been rolling out not only information about the Season 13 opening episode (finally!) but photos, too. If you notice the photo that we’re running with this story, then you can see pretty much the usual lineup of dinner guests. Yet there is a surprise guest at the Reagan table. If you cannot spot him, then we’ll help you out.

Joe Hill Will Pop Up On ‘Blue Bloods’ Premiere Episode

Take a look at the far right side of the photo. With his back turned to you is retired New York Police Department Commissioner Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou. He’s a regular, so it’s not him. To Henry’s right is Sean Reagan, played by Andrew Terraciano. He’s family so, again, not that much of a surprise.

Now, who in the world is sitting next to Sean? None other than Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman. Yeah, in the season opener titled Keeping the Faith, we get a Joe Hill appearance. Back in Season 10, Hill would make his first appearance on the show. He happened to be a member of the family, a long-lost one in fact, that even our man Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, didn’t apparently know that he existed. Well, he does know now.

While we find this quite interesting, there is another dinner guest. This one might not be as surprising because he’s been around the Reagans for a bit. Can you spot veteran actor Stacy Keach in this picture? He plays Archbishop Kearns on Blue Bloods and has a close connection with Frank. One of the things that the Reagan family does have is deep Catholic faith. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see Kearns pop up here and there. In the opening episode, according to the synopsis, we will see Frank and Kearns “go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city.”

Others popping up that you can see in the photo include Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. There appears to be someone else seated to Estes’ left. We believe it might be Vanessa Ray, who plays the wife of Estes’ Jamie Reagan character. Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan and, after much fanfare, her run for the District Attorney role finally kicks off in the Season 13 opener.