‘Blue Bloods’ Previews Special Guests Joining the Reagans for Sunday Dinner This Week

“Blue Bloods” airs its season 12 finale during its usual timeslot this Friday, and while we already know what to expect from the upcoming episode, the official “Blue Bloods” Twitter page teased the Reagans inviting a couple of special guests to their weekly Sunday dinner.

“We’ve got a couple of guests at Sunday dinner this week!” the Tweet read.

The images show us that not only will the Reagans’ nephew Joe Hill have a seat at the table, but so will Detective Anthony Abetemarco, a longtime friend of the Reagans. Fans, already amped for the upcoming season 12 finale, took to the comments with excitement.

“So so excited!!” one fan wrote. “Something to look forward to this week.”

“Yes. Excited for these 2 at the Sunday dinner table,” another “Blue Bloods” fan commented.

Others pondered whether Anthony’s appearance at the dinner table meant he and Erin might be getting together, though several fans seem pretty sure that’s unlikely.

Either way, special guests at the Reagan family dinner table always bodes interesting for fans of “Blue Bloods.” And given Joe Hill and Anthony Abetemarco are making an appearance during the season finale, something exciting is surely going on.

Tom Selleck On His Future in ‘Blue Bloods’ Ahead of Season Finale

“Blue Bloods” fans are not only looking forward to a couple of special guests during the series’ upcoming season finale. But they also received confirmation that the hit CBS series would be renewed for its 13th season. And ahead of both the season finale and the upcoming season 13, the series’ longtime patriarch, Tom Selleck, who plays NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan, addressed his future on the show.

During an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the longtime “Blue Bloods” actor summed that his future on the show looks good and that he really enjoys his role.

Before inhabiting the role of Frank Reagan in “Blue Bloods,” Tom Selleck became iconic for his lead role in “Magnum PI.”

“Magnum PI” achieved a total of 163 hours so when the series wrapped, Selleck shared with the show’s host, “you can’t get that lucky twice.”

As we know, he definitely did. “Blue Bloods” has officially surpassed 250 episodes, and with season 13 approved, the Reagans are set to endure for at least another year. Of the achievement, the actor said, “It was a really lovely little celebration.”

While speaking with Kelly Clarkson, Tom Selleck shared that he loves his work and the fans that have followed the Reagans’ journey for so long. “I love what I do,” he said. He continued, “I want to keep doing it. So far, so good.”

The season 12 finale of “Blue Bloods” airs Friday, May 6th at 10 p.m. EST, on CBS.