‘Blue Bloods’ Producer Reveals Key Details About Season 13 Premiere Episode

For fans of Blue Bloods, any news about the Season 13 premiere episode is worth celebrating and we do have at least one detail. That comes from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, who revealed the show’s title on Instagram. It will be called “Keeping the Faith” and, oh boy, that brings up some questions.

See, people who watch the show religiously know that Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, is going to run for the District Attorney job. Erin has been working diligently as an assistant district attorney. Yet even she’s been fed up with her work relationship with the current district attorney. Meanwhile, you know that she gets visited sometimes by her brother Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg.

‘Blue Bloods’ Storylines Will Feature Erin Reagan, Maria Baez

Danny comes and chats with his sister, looking for a little help on a case. And Erin, well, she does have boundaries when it comes to her role. But Erin has been known to do some things to help her brother out. There will be heated discussions in her office, too. That type of conflict shows up on Blue Bloods a lot and adds an element of drama that makes the show worth watching. But seeing Erin in an election for the district attorney job is going to be a sight to behold. She’s going to need some faith to help her out.

Meanwhile, another person we think might need some divine assistance is Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. Of course, working alongside Danny as her partner in the New York Police Department isn’t always easy. But this season we are going to see her tackle motherhood. That’s no easy task and she might find herself needing some faith throughout Season 13.

Faith Does Play A Role With Reagan Family On The Show

Yet here’s another possibility for the show’s title. What if “Keeping the Faith” has to do with simply being faithful to the Reagan family? Maybe there’s something about just having faith and trust in doing your work. When it comes to the subject of faith, it does play a role in Blue Bloods. The Reagan family is Catholic and we have seen Frank butt heads with Archbishop Kearns, played by Stacy Keach. There’s a possible connection with that character, too. But there are no real fast-and-hard details as of yet about the Season 13 premiere episode. We will have to wait and see when CBS and the show itself share information about it later this year. We can pretty much guarantee, though, that a lot of attention will be paid to Erin, Baez, and other Reagan family members. Catch this premiere episode in October on CBS.