‘Blue Bloods’ Producer Shares New Photos From First Day Of Filming Season 13

Blue Bloods fans have been waiting patiently for this day and filming for Season 13 started up on Thursday. While Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg shared a video from filming, we get these two photos from a show producer. Siobhan Byrne O’Connor went on Instagram and let us all see a lovely day for getting back to work.

This season promises to be a whale of a big one surrounding issues faced by Moynahan’s Erin Reagan. O’Connor happens to mention how hot it is out there filming those scenes. Still, everyone appears to be focused on the task at hand. Blue Bloods comes back in the fall on CBS with an episode titled “Keeping the Faith.” Let’s, though, admire these snaps that the Blue Bloods producer is sharing with all of us.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fan Asks About Maria Baez Storyline

What were some of the show’s fans saying in the comments? One writes, “Have a great “Day 1” of season 13”. Another one says, “will we see baez in the first episode?” Well, I sure hope so. Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, will have her hands full in Season 13. As you may know, she’s the at-work partner in the New York Police Department with Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan.

But this season has another added twist in her storylines. She is now a mother and is going to be dealing with the issues surrounding parenthood. Getting Baez up and running this season hopefully happens in that premiere episode. O’Connor sometimes has a habit of answering questions from her followers. Should we get something more definite, we’ll pass it along to you.

Another fan writes in the comments, “I’m so happy to see you all back filming!” We do agree that it’s cool and wonderful to see the entire cast back at work. Blue Bloods simply has some of the best stories on TV these days. Of course, the Reagan family is led by NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. You can go ahead and pencil in a first-episode appearance by the show’s star. While the attention on Erin running for the Manhattan District Attorney job will be mounting, Frank will be watching things closely. Erin hasn’t been happy with the current DA for a bit so it would be cool to see her in that role. Still, we have a whole season for it to play out.

Meanwhile, Will Estes and Vanessa Ray are going to continue their work as Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko-Reagan. Seeing this couple keep it together both on the job and at home provides plenty of fodder for fans, too. Season 13 looks like it is shaping up to be one for the books and we’re looking forward to it.