‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Revealed for Season 13, Episode 4

While Blue Bloods managed to beat out other shows in viewership, it could not outhit Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The venerable Friday night drama had 5.5 million viewers and scored an 0.4 demo rating. It was topped by the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros. That game had 9.7 million viewers and a 2.2 rating during primetime viewing.

What about the other Friday night programming? Well, let’s get to other shows on CBS, TVLine reports. S.W.A.T. led off the night by pulling in 4.5 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. Fire Country, starring Max Thieriot, had 5.2 million viewers and an 0.4 demo. Both of these shows happened to be up in audience numbers from last week. Both Fire Country and Blue Bloods did show a dip in the demo rating numbers.

‘Blue Bloods’ Had Its Focus On Danny, Baez In Recent Episode

On ABC, Matthew Perry continued his tour of media outlets, this time with ABC News. Perry was interviewed about his new memoir, which details many of the actor’s addiction issues. The numbers were pretty good for his interview. It drew 4.2 million viewers and an 0.4 demo. Would you believe that this show drew a bigger audience than any episode of Shark Tank this season? It’s true.

Over on NBC, College Bowl had 1.5 million viewers and an 0.2 demo rating. But that was followed by the Season 2 finale, which totaled 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 demo. Then, on the CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? were precipitously down in viewers. Penn & Teller, the funny, engaging magician team, drew 568,000 viewers and a 0.1 demo for their show. Whose Line popped for 464,000 viewers and a 0.1 demo.

Back over on Blue Bloods, its most recent episode was titled Life During Wartime. We got to see a lot of Detective Danny Reagan and his partner, Detective Maria Baez. Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny; Marisa Ramirez plays Baez. They found themselves embroiled in a case around stolen watches. At one point, Danny went undercover. His outfit would make him look just good in Wahlberg’s band, New Kids on the Block.

While much of this season’s storyline is focused on Erin Reagan’s run for Manhattan District Attorney, that storyline was left alone this week. Don’t worry, though. We’re still getting an Erin Reagan election run for the prestigious seat. Bridget Moynahan plays the daughter of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. Yet it’s pretty cool that they let Danny and Baez have some screen time together. They are one of the fan’s favorite teams on the show.