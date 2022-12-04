‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Revealed for Season 13, Episode 7

Ratings news for Friday night’s TV viewing is in and while it dipped in the demo rating, Blue Bloods managed to get the largest audience. Around 5.5 million viewers dialed in to see what was happening with the Reagan family and other New York Police Department officers. That demo, by the way, was at an 0.3 level. CBS’ other Friday shows, S.W.A.T. and Fire Country, held fast at a 0.4 demo. About 4.7 million tuned in for S.W.A.T. while 5.3 million watched the Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country.

A synopsis of the episode titled Heroes that aired on Friday night had Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, and Anthony, played by Steve Schirripa, clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia, played by Isabel Harper Leight, is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Frank, played by Tom Selleck, wants to punish an off-duty cop for his inaction during an armed robbery. Also, Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, and Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray, and her partner, Badillo, played by Ian Quinlan, help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City,

‘Blue Bloods’ Stays Busy With Multiple Storylines Each Week

TV Line indicated that Fox’s broadcast of Utah’s win over USC in the Pac-12 College Football Championship dominated the Friday night viewing. The ballgame averaged 4.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating. It securely put the contest at the top of the charts. What about the rest of Friday night’s shows? ABC’s Shark Tank dipped with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez at 2 million and a 0.3 demo held steady. The same can be said about Young Rock with 1.4 million viewers and an 0.3 demo rating. Over on the CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us had a dip with 740,000 viewers and a 0.0 demo. Magic With the Stars at 510,000 viewers managed to get a few more eyeballs on the show from a Saturday airing.

While Friday night’s episode did not focus solely on it, fans know that Erin is running for the Manhattan District Attorney job. She’s looking to take over the big job herself. And while it looks like she has the support of her family behind her, it might get a little shaky in places. But Frank, her father, did offer her a measure of support. We’re also keeping an eye on Baez as she fully embraces motherhood this season. One thing about Blue Bloods is that there are many storylines in one episode. Viewers probably do not get bored while watching it. Some fans might not like a character here or there.