‘Blue Bloods’: The Real-Life Relationship Between Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg

After working on the same set for over a decade, “Blue Bloods” stars Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg have developed just as close of a relationship in real life as their characters have on the show.

Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, father to Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, the two belonging to a family of cops. We’ve watched them bicker and show their love for one another on-screen since 2010, but how much does that love extend off-camera?

A fair amount, according to Looper. A few years ago, Wahlberg sat down with CBS and opened up about how Selleck has challenged him personally and professionally.

“Tom’s a real solid individual,” Wahlberg revealed. “After we watched the pilot, he said to me, ‘I’m really good at making scripts better.’ And I thought he was going to offer me, ‘So if you need help, come to me,’ but that’s not what he said.”

Wahlberg continued, He said, ‘I notice that you are too, and I’m going to count on you to keep running through walls and do what you do for the run of this show.’ And I said, ‘I’m there, man, I got your back.’ And that’s been our relationship ever since.”

In true fatherly fashion, Tom Selleck wants Donnie Wahlberg to keep pushing his own limits. Even if Wahlberg wants to settle, he knows that he can count on Selleck to be there for him and motivate him to do better. And it sounds like Wahlberg does the same for the veteran actor.

Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg Literally Call One Another ‘Dad’ and ‘Son’

Not only do Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg enjoy a close professional relationship, though. They’ve also really connected as individuals in a true father-son fashion.

Last year, Selleck and Wahlberg both sat down with ET Online to talk about this dynamic on and off the “Blue Bloods” set.

“You think after 11 years of sitting at a table with Tom Selleck it might get old,” Wahlberg told the outlet. “But it never gets old. I call him Dad now, he calls me son.”

Selleck added, “I call him son. Every time I see him, I go, ‘Hello, son. He goes, ‘Hello, Dad.'”

We saw this adorable relationship in action earlier this year. When Tom Selleck enjoyed his birthday on January 29, Wahlberg wrote him a sweet birthday post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real-life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck! Thankful to have you in my life ‘dad,’ and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!” Wahlberg wrote in the caption.

He also included a hilarious post-script. “(ps, I know you won’t see this because you probably have no idea what @instagram is, but it’s ok because I don’t mind sharing with the world that you mean a lot to me).”