‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Major Details About Season 13 Premiere

Blue Bloods is having its 13th season premiere this October, and some tidbits about the episode coming to light. The episode, titled “Keeping the Faith,” will have the return of some old friends. Joe Hill, Jack Boyle, and Archbishop Kearns will all make a reappearance. One of them might show up in an unexpected manner, according to Matt & Jess.

The season premiere reportedly will have Tom Selleck’s character, Frank, hitting the streets. It’s not often that Blue Bloods allows the Comish to get out behind a desk. It will be a real treat for longtime fans to see Selleck outside of his usual role on the show.

The 13th season premiere of Blue Bloods sounds intense. “Keeping the Faith” becomes a dangerous episode for the Reagans. Eddie and Jamie must deal with domestic violence in connection to an investigation headed by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his buddy Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) go on a mission to get an unadulterated view of the city. Meanwhile, Erin is given a surprising proposition by her ex-husband Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). He offers to fund her campaign for District Attorney. Stacy Keach returns to the role of Archbishop Kearns. Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann plays Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

Tom Selleck on the Longevity of Blue Bloods

Incredibly, Blue Bloods has run longer than Tom Selleck’s iconic Magnum PI. The 80’s detective show catapulted Selleck to superstardom. His current series is a rare success in a tv landscape that is starting to favor shorter runs. The series debuted in 2010 and already has aired a staggering 255 episodes. Even a veteran actor like Tom Selleck is surprised by the show’s endearing popularity. However, he does credit a very straightforward formula to the show’s success.

“Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on,” Tom Selleck said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t know where the time went, but, yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought well okay, you can’t get that lucky twice. It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said about Blue Bloods passing 250 episodes.

It’s no understatement on Tom Selleck’s part. The success of Blue Bloods is extremely rare. Not only has the show been a rating success for 12 years, but it’s also been renewed for an upcoming 13th season. Unlike most procedural shows it’s also managed to keep much of its core cast intact over the entire run. The fact that Selleck, along with Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have been there since day one certainly adds to the family dynamic. The 13th season premiere airs on October 7th on CBS.