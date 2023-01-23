‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline

Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.

The popular CBS crime drama series Blue Bloods is no exception to this, of course. Especially as, among other couple-related storylines in the series, fans have long been waiting for something to happen between Donnie Wahlberg’s character, Danny Reagan, and his current partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez).

However, recent storylines have shaken this long-awaited storyline way up, and some fans may not be there for these latest developments as Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan begins dating, and Ramirez’s Baez is not the other half of the couple.

Blue Bloods Fans Wonder: What About Baez?

A recent Blue Bloods episode titled Lost Ones chose to send Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan down an unexpected path, introducing a new “love interest” for the character. The Friday, January 20 episode finds the character meeting Laura Acosta, a retiring detective played by Orange Is The New Black alum, Jessica Pimentel.

Pimentel’s character goes on a date with Danny Reagan after he helps her with a type of pension she is seeking in her retirement. However, this potential love connection is rubbing some fans the wrong way as many have long been waiting for Danny Reagan to begin a romance with his partner, Maria Baez.

Donnie Wahlberg Drops A Hint…Could This Be All Part Of A Danny Reagan/Maria Baez Storyline?

Fans flocked to social media in response to this unexpected Blue Bloods development expressing their dislike for the storyline. However, Donnie Wahlberg was following many of these posts closely even suggesting at one point that this may all be part of a series of events that will eventually lead to Danny and Maria becoming a couple.

“I’m done with @BlueBloods_CBS if they are pairing Danny with that woman,” one viewer tweets of the episode. “He and Baez deserve to be together @DonnieWahlberg.”

However, Wahlberg posed an interesting plot-twist potential with this storyline noting that maybe this storyline “will be them closer? Hmmm.”

😂 maybe this will bring them closer? hmmm. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 21, 2023

“Lol the #BlueBloods writers basically just gave a big screw you to the fans who have been waiting for Danny [and] Baez,” another person writes in a Twitter post. “Not impressed. All that history with them, [and] we get a newbie not seen before tonight?”

Whatever the case, it seems as if Danny Reagan has plenty of time to fall in love again after the tragic death of his wife earlier in the series. The long-running police procedural drama has been on the air for a very successful 13 seasons and there are no signs of the Blue Bloods players slowing down anytime soon!