‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Here’s How Will Hochman’s Joe Hill Will Return

It’s hard to believe, but May 6th airs the 20th and final episode of “Blue Bloods” season 12. Interestingly though, before the series goes on its annual summer hiatus, writers plan to bring back one missing character. Last seen during the season 11 finale, “Blue Bloods” fans can expect a return from Joe Hill. Hill, played by actor Will Hochman, appears to have a pretty crucial role in the upcoming finale.

The last new episode, entitled “Silver Linings,” will feature our usual cast, including favorites like Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg. However, when the finale airs, the episode synopsis reveals Joe Hill joins the Reagan team in a dynamic way. See what we can expect next week in the preview provided by CarterMatt.

“Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill, when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection.”

Meanwhile, “Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner.”

Overall, the 20th and final episode of “Blue Bloods” season 12 promises to be an exciting, if suspenseful, one. And with Joe Hill’s return to the series at the absolute end of season 12, we can only hope the character makes a return when season 13 premieres in the fall.

How Did Joe Hill’s Father Joe Reagan Die on ‘Blue Bloods’?

As we know, Joe Hill has made a handful of appearances on “Blue Bloods.” However, his father, Joe Reagan, tragically died before the events in the series took place. And now, given that Hill is making a sudden return to season 12 at its cap, we’d like to explore the story behind the character’s father’s death.

First off, Joe Reagan was the oldest of Frank Reagan’s three sons. Sadly, he was killed in action before we were introduced to the Reagan family. Despite that the character isn’t physically embodied by an actual cast member, the family frequently mentions his name in discussion.

As we know, the elder Joe never makes a “Blue Bloods” appearance. Frequently though, throughout the series’ first season, Frank, his children, and the rest of the family are left mourning his death.

Eventually, we learn that Joe Reagan was a victim of murder. Essentially, the detective uncovered a ring of dirty cops within the system, and they killed him before he could react. 12 seasons later, his death still affects some of our favorite characters. Of all the series episodes, though, we received further insight regarding his death during “The Blue Templar” episode. In it, Jamie’s life becomes threatened by the same organization that killed his brother.