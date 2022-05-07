‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale Recap: Here’s Everything That Went Down on ‘Silver Linings’ Episode

Friday night saw the long-awaited “Blue Bloods” season 12 finale. And while fans are disappointed to spend the rest of the summer without any further Reagan family dinners, we’re here to share with you the highlights of season 12’s finale episode.

Overall, PopCulture reports the season finale of “Blue Bloods” saw two major character developments. And, following, some fans believe it sets up season 13 with a good storyline.

First off, the episode, entitled “Silver Linings,” saw assistant District Attorney, Erin Reagan, finally commit to the decision to run for the DA’s position. However, as we saw, writers went about that path in a very indirect way.

We first watched as Frank Reagan clashed with D.A. Crawford over her ruling to make certain felonies misdemeanors. He also called the D.A. out for released prisoners hours after their arrest. His doing so on public television did not sit well with Erin.

Simultaneously, Crawford worried she might run with her father’s best interests in mind. Her worries gained a stronger basis when Erin admitted she thought the new mandates would make the city more dangerous, thus agreeing with her father. However, we soon saw her assure the D.A. she planned to act in her own interest.

By the time the weekly dinner scene came around, Erin changed her mind about not running. She proudly announced at the table she would run for the D.A. position. At dinner, she said, “I may be afraid of losing, but I think if I have your love and support, I’ll be unbeatable.”

We’ll follow that particular plotline later when season 13 of “Blue Bloods” premieres.

Baez Adopts a Baby by the End of the ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale

While a lot of the drama fulfilling the season 12 finale of “Blue Bloods” centered on Frank and Erin Reagan, other important events happened elsewhere in the episode.

As we knew ahead of the finale’s premiere, two of our favorite “Blue Bloods” characters, Maria Baez and Danny Reagan, found themselves in the middle of an intense investigation. As per the outlet, the detectives investigated the murder of a woman who had been in witness protection. Later, their investigation coincides Joe and Jamie’s, who are looking into the disappearance of a trafficked teenage girl.

We soon learn the victim was pregnant, and, to our relief, the baby was saved. In an interesting turn of events, Detective Baez adopts the baby. Danny Reagan, her longtime friend and partner, promised he would always be there to support her. Combined with the conclusion of Erin and Frank’s feud, the finale of “blue Bloods” was rather emotional. And it also has us itching to know what happens in season 13.

For those of you who would like to go back and rewatch the finale, or any “Blue Bloods,” reruns, the outlet reports all past episodes are available on Paramount+.