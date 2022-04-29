‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: What to Expect From the Upcoming Finale Episode

After more than a decade on the air, the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is still going strong. With the finale of Season 12 on the horizon, CBS waited a bit before announcing a renewal for Season 13. This left fans anxious of an unannounced series finale rather than just the end to another season.

Donnie Wahlberg then heightened concerns further when he expressed uncertainty for a 13th season in an Instagram caption. “That’s a wrap on [Blue Bloods] season 12!” Wahlberg wrote. “Enjoy the show tonight, and the next few weeks! Then hopefully, we’re on to season 13 (god willing)!”

Then, just as anxieties reached an all-time high, CBS finally announced that Blue Bloods will indeed return for a 13th season. “America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for Season 13,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS, said in an official statement.

“The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level.”

“Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week,” Kahl continued. “While executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season.”

Could Season 12 of ‘Blue Bloods’ End in a Cliffhanger?

With their Season 13 fears assuaged, Blue Bloods fans are now wholly focused on the Season 12 finale, airing a week from today, April 29. Like most long-running police procedurals, Blue Bloods is no stranger to drama. It also doesn’t mind leaving its fans in suspense.

Among the most common ways to end a season of such a show are with the death of a beloved character, a cliffhanger, or both. With Blue Bloods, however, writers have a history of ending a season on a more conclusive note. Season 11, for example, ended in a way that could’ve been the end of the series altogether.

As the show was just renewed for another season, it’s very possible that Season 12 ends in a similar manner. The series producers haven’t expressed any interest in ending the series on a question mark. Because of that, they might have put a nice bow on Season 12, just in case the show wasn’t renewed.

Regardless of how Season 12 ends, Blue Bloods fans can rest assured that the Reagans’ action-packed story will continue in the coming months.