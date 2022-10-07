‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere: How, When to Watch Tom Selleck’s Return

In Blue Bloods season 13, Tom Selleck returns as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. The premiere will air tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The show Blue Bloods follows a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan is the Police Commissioner of New York and heads both the police department and the Reagan clan.

He manages his department with the same level of diplomacy that he uses at home, even when having to deal with the political conflict that his father – Henry – faced during his time as Chief. Frank is both proud and concerned for his eldest son, Danny–a detective, family man, and Iraq War vet who sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner Detective Maria Baez.

In the season premiere is set to be a packed affair, according to CBS.com. Eddie and Jamie work with Danny and Baez on a domestic violence case. Meanwhile, Frank and his friend explore the city. Finally, Erin is offered a surprising proposition. Blue Bloods has been one of CBS’ steadiest shows for years, and season 13 looks to be just as good. Catch all the new episodes at 10 pm ET on Friday nights on CBS.

What we know about the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere

The 13th season premiere of Blue Bloods sounds intense. “Keeping the Faith” becomes a dangerous episode for the Reagans. Eddie and Jamie must deal with domestic violence in connection to an investigation headed by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his buddy Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) go on a mission to get an unadulterated view of the city. Meanwhile, Erin is given a surprising proposition by her ex-husband Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). He offers to fund her campaign for District Attorney. Stacy Keach returns to the role of Archbishop Kearns. Will Hochman guest stars as Joe Hill and Peter Hermann plays Erin’s ex-husband Jack Boyle.

Incredibly, Blue Bloods has run longer than Tom Selleck’s iconic Magnum PI. The 80’s detective show catapulted Selleck to superstardom. His current series is a rare success in a tv landscape that is starting to favor shorter runs. The series debuted in 2010 and already has aired a staggering 255 episodes. Even a veteran actor like Tom Selleck is surprised by the show’s endearing popularity. However, he does credit a very straightforward formula to the show’s success.

“Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on,” Tom Selleck said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t know where the time went, but, yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought well okay, you can’t get that lucky twice. It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said about Blue Bloods passing 250 episodes.