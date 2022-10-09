‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Ratings Revealed

Thanks to a red-hot season opener from Blue Bloods, CBS just dominated the primetime ratings race on Friday night. Season 13 kicked off with “Keeping the Faith” as we saw Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, take a bullet during a confrontation. The show managed to get a total of 6.1 million viewers according to Variety. It also popped a great number for linear viewers with a 5.5 million average

On the opener, we did see Erin Reagan get a little help for her election run thanks to her ex-husband Jack Boyle. But there was a lot going on as family members gathered at the hospital waiting on Jamie’s condition. He had to go into surgery because of a bullet lodged near his spine. Thankfully, at the end of the episode, we saw Jamie get to leave the hospital with his wife Eddie Janko-Reagan, played by Vanessa Ray.

‘Blue Bloods’ Helps Round Out Big Ratings Night For CBS

Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, heard from Jack that there was a man who liked her and offered to make a $3 million contribution to the campaign. Well, she balked over it because it was more than the contribution limit for an election. Jack would come up with the idea that he could form a PAC for her run for Manhattan District Attorney. We still have to wait and see how this all comes about in the storyline.

Yet getting Jack involved in the story early on is pretty cool. Blue Bloods also spent time seeing Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, spend time with Archbishop Kearns, played by Stacy Keach, visit churches and precincts. It was an all-around solid first episode for a season that holds a lot of promise.

Meanwhile, back in ratings land, the Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country was off to a hot start. The show, which is put together by CBS Studios/Bruckheimer Television, scored 5.74 million viewers. There’s a lot more to this story that we’ll see pan out throughout the season. With the show off to a solid start, then the ratings will be a focus of contention. Well, Friday night on CBS actually did get a great kick-off thanks to the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. It managed to pull in 4.6 million viewers for its sixth season premiere. Look for this Friday lineup to keep CBS well on pace for a winning primetime lineup of great shows.