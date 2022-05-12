‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: When Is the Potential Release Date?

After the “Blue Bloods” Season 12 finale aired less than a week ago, fans already can’t wait for Season 13 to drop on CBS.

So, when do we think that will happen? According to The Current, if all goes well with filming this summer, then we could see “Blue Bloods” Season 13 as early as this fall.

The show has followed a pretty consistent pattern of airing new seasons in September or October. Plus, CBS renewed the show specifically for the 2022-2023 TV season, per The Current. That means we have to get the first episode at least before the end of the year, with the finale happening sometime next spring.

It’s no surprise that “Blue Bloods” received a Season 13 renewal given its raging success. The show is reportedly the fourth most-watched non-sports TV series on American broadcast TV. Around 9.81 million viewers regularly tune in, and it’s the single most-watched show on Friday nights.

But in order to keep viewers coming back for more, the show has to create a pretty engaging storyline. And they sure did that when Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) dropped a huge bombshell at the last Reagan family dinner during the season finale.

How Erin’s Storyline Will Play a Huge Role in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13

While a lot happened during the “Blue Bloods” Season 12 finale, one of the key moments involved Erin Reagan. During the routine Reagan family dinner, Erin invited Anthony Abetemarco along so she could have some support when she told her family the good news.

The news in question? She’s officially running for District Attorney. No more beating around the bush or acting indecisive about it. Erin knows she’d be good at the job and she’s ready to put her skills to the test.

The family, understandably, were slightly shocked but mostly proud of her. Now, it’s time to see how her campaign goes next season, especially after Frank butted heads with the current district attorney, Kimberly Crawford.

Kevin Wade, a “Blue Bloods” showrunner, sat down with Deadline last week to talk about Erin’s decision.

“We have played her under four or five DA’s. With whom she often clashed over principles as well as over ways and means,” Wade explained. “So, for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it or otherwise, sit back down. Time’s come for her to ask for it by announcing she’s running for the office.”

Now, looking ahead to Season 13 Wade says Erin’s “big swing” could involve “two tracks.”

“Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants,” Wade said. “And what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get it. So plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching, and disruption with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”