‘Blue Bloods’ Sees a Reagan Get Shot in Season 13 Opener

The wait proved well worth it for Blue Bloods fans as Season 13 rolled out with an episode featuring one family member getting shot. Of course, the storyline of the season featuring Erin Reagan’s run for Manhattan District Attorney receives some bump, too. And Frank Reagan spends some quality time with Archbishop Kearns out in the mean streets of New York City.

Yes, Danny Reagan and Anthony Abetemarco have roles to play in this opener titled “Keeping the Faith.” But let’s get going on which family member happened to get shot. Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, takes a bullet while out in the field. Jamie was working a domestic violence case. It is connected to a murder of one of Erin’s key witnesses. Erin, of course, is played by Bridget Moynahan.

Opener For ‘Blue Bloods’ Puts Jamie Reagan In The Spotlight

She asked Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, to investigate the situation. He’s joined on the case by Joe, played by Will Hochman. This witness is also connected to one of Joe’s cases. Andre, who is an enforcer of the defendant in Erin’s case, kidnaps and murders his wife. Anthony would lead Erin to the back of a car, where her body was placed. Jamie decided to go out and track down Andre.

Danny and Joe would soon join him on the scene, but Andre starts shooting. Jamie takes the bullet under his vest. Danny then drives Jamie to the hospital. Family members and other officers gathered at the hospital. But Frank, played by Tom Selleck, was busy bringing along Kearns, played by Stacy Keach, to both churches and precincts for a look at how things really are going.

Erin Reagan Receives A Deal From Jack

Jamie underwent surgery with the bullet lodged near his spine. He came out of it OK but will need time to recuperate. Danny and Joe, though, would go out and search for Andre. After catching up with him, it’s Joe who starts to rough him up a little bit. But Danny would remind Joe that they are doing this by the book. Why? Because that is what Joe’s father and Jamie would do as well.

Meanwhile, let’s get back to Erin and her run for the Manhattan District Attorney job. She shares a beer with her ex-husband Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann. He wants her to meet a man named Warren Bradford, who wants to support her campaign. Yep, he wants to the tune of $3 million. While Erin balks at it being too much for contribution limits, Jack has another idea. He would create a PAC that would help her get elected. All Jack wants in return is simply frank and honest conversation.