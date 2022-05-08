‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Explains How Season 12 Finale Sets Up ‘Big Swing’ for Erin Reagan

Friday night aired the long-awaited “Blue Bloods” season 12 finale. As we know, the episode was full of tension and drama. Although, after a long build-up, Bridget Moynahan‘s Erin Reagan revealed her decision to run for the New York County District Attorney. Now, following the finale, “Blue Bloods” showrunner Kevin Wade shared how the events of the season’s finale episode set up a “big swing” for Erin Reagan ahead of the show’s 13th installment.

What’s Next for Erin Reagan?

During an exclusive interview with Deadline, Wade detailed what exactly the “big swing” consists of for Erin Reagan.

“We have played her under four of five DA’s, with whom she often clashed over principles as well as over ways and means.”

That being the case, the “Blue Bloods” showrunner explained, “for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it or otherwise sit back down.”

Now, after several seasons and a handful of DAs, we know Erin has finally decided to run for office.

That said, the series boss further revealed the character’s decision to run for DA puts her in a unique position within the plot.

Wade continued, “A Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin. Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants.” The following season would also feature Erin as viewers see “what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get [the job].”

Ahead of “Blue Bloods” Season 13, Wade previewed Erin will do “plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching.”

The current assistant DA will also “work with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”

Season 12 Finale of ‘Blue Bloods’ Sees Baez Adopt a Baby

A lot of the season 12 finale of “Blue Bloods” focused on Erin. However, another part of the storyline highlighted Danny and Baez in their latest investigation.

As the episode, “Silver Linings,” goes on, Danny and Baez begin to work with Jamie and the Reagan men’s nephew, Joe. As we move through the episode, their investigations coincide.

Danny and Baez’s case see them looking into the murder of a woman who had been in protective custody. In their search, they unite with Jamie and Joe who are investigating the disappearance of a trafficked teenage girl.

By the end of the “Blue Bloods” finale, we learn the victim Danny and Baez had been investigating was pregnant. The episode concludes on an emotional note as Baez decides to adopt the baby. Even more tear-jerking, Danny, who is not romantically involved with Baez despite the duo’s close relationship, promises to support the detective in her decision to care for the child.