‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Celebrates Season 13 News in the ‘Only Appropriate Way’

Plenty of the “Blue Bloods” cast members are celebrating the series’ renewal for season 13 following the news this week. However, most recently, “Blue Bloods” star Abigail Hawk is celebrating the news in the “only appropriate way.” Check out the actress’s hilarious clip below.

The clip features the Abigail Baker actress as she and her costars participate in the “drop challenge.” Essentially, the drop challenge entails the participants squatting down the beat of Beyoncé’s hit song, “Partition.” They also have to make steady eye contact with the viewer.

“The absolute only way to celebrate Season 13(!!),” the actress writes, “is to ‘drop’ everything and watch this video. You’re welcome in advance.”

What starts off on a solid note ends in a hilarious way. Hawk, who’s donned clothes for the office and boots for the couch, collapses to the floor, laughing hysterically. The next frame shows the actress as she pulls herself up off the floor.

While plenty of “Blue Bloods” fans shared in on Abigail Hawk’s excitement following news of season 13, more than a few took a moment to comment on the actress’s hysterical drop challenge video.

“This is great!!” one fan wrote. “I’d probably be stuck on the floor until someone rescued me. Congrats on season 13!!”

Another “Blue Bloods” fan commented, “I can’t stop watching & laughing,” followed by a handful of joyful emojis.

It just goes to show that despite the drama and suspense we see in “Blue Bloods,” the cast loves the latest TikTok trends as much as the next TikToker.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans are Pumped for Season 13

It took longer than expected, but “Blue Bloods” officially announced its renewal for season 13 on Tuesday, and since then fans have shared their utmost excitement as we approach the season 12 finale.

Grab a seat – the Sunday dinners continue. #BlueBloods has been renewed for Season 13 and we can’t wait to have you join us! pic.twitter.com/kgsloCjxWC — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 26, 2022

The “Blue Bloods” official Twitter page tweeted the news with a photo of the Reagans during their Sunday dinners. The caption creatively read, “Grab a seat – the Sunday dinners continue. [Blue Bloods] has been renewed for Season 13 and we can’t wait to have you join us.”

Fans of “Blue Bloods,” Abigail Hawk, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the dynamic cast flocked to the comments to share in the excitement and share their congratulations.

“Thank you [CBS] and the cast and crew of [Blue Bloods] for giving us another season of this wonderful show,” one fan wrote. “I feel like you are a part of my family.”

Another “Blue Bloods” fan shared, “Can’t wait to watch the new season! More family dinner scenes to come! Best show. congratulations on lucky number 13!!”

Series stars Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and Bridget Moynahan also shared their excitement on social media with posts of their own.