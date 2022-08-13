‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Drops Behind the Scenes ‘Mug’ Shot From Season 13 Set

Actor Abigail Hawk took a break from shooting to tease Blue Bloods fans with a cheeky season 13 set picture on her official Instagram. So far, CBS hasn’t shared much in the way of promo materials for the anticipated 13th season. With that in mind, eager fans have kept their eyes on social media for any crumbs from the actors as they shoot the upcoming season.

Recently, fans hit paydirt with a fun set picture. Abigail Baker, played by Abigail Hawk, is the source of the little peak behind the scenes. She’s a fan favorite because she’s kind, smart, and one of the few people who can truly challenge Tom Selleck’s character, even if he is the police commissioner. He is also wise enough to listen to her, as he does his other advisors Gormley and Garrett. The picture is just a glimpse of the actor, posing with an NYPD logo mug.

Abigail Hawk reveals she loves working with Blue Bloods co-star Tom Selleck

In an interview with PopCulture, Abigail Hawk gushed over Tom Selleck. She is truly ecstatic to work with the veteran star. “I absolutely adore Tom and I’m exceedingly grateful for him,” she said. “He has really been a huge champion of mine,” Hawk noted that Selleck has long been a vocal supporter of the same causes as her. Even though there is a vast chasm in terms of experience, Selleck always makes sure to level the playing field.

“I appreciate the fact that he recognized that I had a lot I want to say in the industry and he’s a huge advocate for women,” Hawk explained. “I have a seat at the table with him, if that makes sense. Even though I’m much younger than him, much greener in every sense of the word, he never makes me feel less than… We talk on the same level. We have wonderful discussions.”

Despite his iconic status, Selleck marvels at the success of the long-running series. “Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on,” Tom Selleck said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t know where the time went, but, yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought well okay, you can’t get that lucky twice. It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said about Blue Bloods passing 250 episodes.

However, one of Abigail Hawk’s Blue Bloods co-stars remains elusive. It seems she rarely gets to work with Donnie Wahlberg. “Everybody’s like, ‘What’s it like working with Donnie?’ And I have never seen him,” Hawk joked. However, she does know him well enough to know he has a sweet tooth. “I see him during Christmas time when I deliver my chocolate chip cookies to him because he seems to like those.”