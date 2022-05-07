‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts ‘Blessedly Deleted Scene’ as Season 12 Finale Airs

The 12th season of the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is officially in the books, with the 13th season already on the way. As the series has been on the air for more than a decade, fans have come to know the characters well. Though there are plenty of jokes between characters, the fictional law enforcement officers of Blue Bloods are serious more often than not, as they regularly find themselves in life-threatening situations.

The behind-the-scenes antics of the cast members, however, paint an entirely different picture. And in an Instagram post celebrating the Season 12 finale, Blue Bloods star Abigail Hawk gave fans an inside look at the backstage horseplay with a “deleted scene” from the episode.

In the caption of the post, Hawk wrote, “A blessedly deleted scene from tonight’s season finale of [Blue Bloods]. (Thank goodness [the dream team] gets another season to figure out how to, y’know, adult).”

The video features Abigail Baker (Hawk), as well as the other members of Commissioner Frank Reagan’s dream team, Gormley and Garrett. As Detective Baker attempts to record a birthday message, Gormley and Garrett take turns interrupting in the background.

The actress manages to maintain her composure until Gormley appears in the background and says, “I just turned 54 too…for the 11th time,” at which point she bursts into laughter. From then on, the video is all giggles as Baker struggles to finish her message with her coworkers. The clip ends with the trio singing a surprisingly on-key rendition of “happy birthday.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Praises Costar Abigail Hawk

Like many long-running TV series, the cast of Blue Bloods is tight-knit both on-screen and in real life. In an interview with TV Insider, Tom Selleck sang the praises of Frank Reagan’s dream team, which includes Baker (Abigail Hawk), Gormley (Robert Clohessy), and Garrett (Gregory Jbara).

“I love them! They’re all good friends,” Selleck said. “You know, at the beginning of the show I think they imagined me out in the streets, commanding military type operations against the bad guys. That was not acceptable. I told them if Frank has to prove he’s the boss all the time, then you cast the wrong guy.”

He then spoke specifically about Abigail Hawk and her Blue Bloods character, Abigail Baker. “I’m so proud I got Abigail,” Tom Selleck said. “She had one line in the show (announcing a visitor to the police commissioner’s office) and I was frustrated because I didn’t have any aide to talk to. I was just giving orders in this big set, called the ‘real time crime center.'”

“So I asked Abigail, ‘Can you improvise something? We’ll go back to the elevator, I’ll get off, and we’ll talk’. She did and I could tell she was a trained actress. For the audience, I think she’s Radar in M*A*S*H. She really knows what’s going on. She’s now earned an irreplaceable position at 1PP just like Garrett.”