‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of One of Her Biggest Blockbuster Films

Bridget Moynahan is best known as Erin Reagan on the hit series Blue Bloods. But the actress has been a fixture of movies and TV for decades. On Thursday she took to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of one of her most famous film roles, the 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.

I, Robot tells the story of a dystopian future where highly intelligent robots fill public service positions. Moynahan plays Dr. Susan Calvin who works closely with a detective, played by Will Smith, to investigate a robot who allegedly murdered a human.

Her followers fondly remember the film as a mid-2000s sci-fi classic. “I remember that movie. Definitely a classic for my boyhood,” wrote one of her followers. “Absolutely love this movie. Lost count of how many times I’ve watched it,” wrote another. “Are you still shooting guns with your eyes closed?!? That was such a funny part! Haha”

Before landing her signature role in Blue Bloods, Moynahan starred in numerous films. Her big break came in 2000 in the film Coyote Ugly. Other roles include The Sum of All Fears, Lord of War, and the John Wick franchise.

Moynahan is also a social media darling. She makes regular postings on her Instagram giving her followers special looks at her life. Most recently she stunned her fans with a pic from a recent photo shoot.

Sibling Rivalry or Friendship for Moynahan and Whalberg?

Bridget Moynahan stars alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Blue Bloods. They play siblings on the show and their chemistry bounces off the screen. But are they just as close off the screen?

In multiple interviews over the years, the show’s cast members have mentioned how they operate like a family at this point. After all, they have spent 12 years together creating this show that’s part police procedural and all familial drama.

The relationship on screen between Wahlberg and Moynahan’s characters is usually quite tense. Danny Reagan sees things from an investigator’s point of view, while Erin operates with a defense attorney mindset. But underneath all of the bickering is a solid core of love and dedication for one another.

That seems to be what drives the Blue Bloods stars in real life too. Back in 2019, Moynahan talked with AOL’s Build Series about cast relationships.

“Everybody on the cast, we have just become like a family,” Moynahan said. “We really fell into these relationships easily, and we’ve just grown with each other over the past ten years.”

Blue Bloods is set to come back to our TV screens later this year. In October, season 13 will premiere on CBS.