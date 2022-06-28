‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.

As we said, a lot of fans love the pictures. Actress Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods, chimed in with this comment. “I think these might be my most favorite photos of you. Enchanting!” Moynahan also received some “good looking” and “charming” comments as well.

Bridget Moynahan’s Character on ‘Blue Bloods’ Enters Political World

Meanwhile, those Blue Bloods fans are waiting to see what happens with Erin next season. She’s finally decided to run for the District Attorney’s job. Yep, her family is all behind her and supporting her as much as possible. Of course, it’s a fine line when most of your family is aligned with law enforcement on the show.

The Reagans gather together as a family for dinner once per week. We all see it in many episodes. They will sit down, have food and wine, and chat it up. Notably, one episode last season did have Erin consider entering the election fray. Well, she kind of chose not to do so at the time. But there has been a lot of back-and-forth within herself about seeking a larger role in Manhattan. Now, we will get to see this play out throughout next season. This storyline is going to be a hot one indeed. We do wonder what NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, will say.

But the fact that Erin is going for this bump up in her job is really cool. There are always a lot of storylines bouncing around in each episode. This one will last more than one of them, though. It appears to be a form of long-form storytelling that Blue Bloods will incorporate into the show. Now bring back Sami Gayle as Nicky for a bit and this all gets a lot more involved. We have not seen Nicky in a hot minute. Maybe having her mother involved in this political world will give writers a reason to fit Nicky, and Gayle, into episodes. Moynahan probably will be sharing clips and photos from the episodes on her social media platforms this fall. We hope to see Erin Reagan win and make the DA’s job part of the Blue Bloods world even more.