‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Sounding Off on Her Erin Reagan T-Shirt

Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan posted on Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of an “Elect Nancy Reagan” t-shirt.

In the picture, Moynahan holds up a blue t-shirt with a message that reads “Elect Nancy Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.”

In her caption, she wrote “Do I have your vote? @bluebloods_cbs #erinreagan4da @brookestilesdmd.”

Fans and co-stars quickly responded to Moynahan’s post in the comment section.

Co-star Abigail Hawk, who portrays Detective Abigail Baker in Blue Bloods, wrote “Detective Baker approves!”

One fan wrote, “Heck yes! Can we get all the Reagan’s to run for office?!?! When do the new episodes drop?” Another correctly responded that new episodes premiere on October 7th.

Some fans wondered where they could get one of the shirts, too. “How do we get one?” one asked. Another said, “You have my vote! I want a shirt!” “Absolutely want that shirt…” another said.

Moynahan is best known for her role as Erin Reagan in the police drama Blue Bloods. After she graduated from Longmeadow High School in Massachusetts in 1989, she began pursuing a career in modeling. She appeared in department-store catalogs and magazines. Then, she started doing television commercials and taking acting lessons. She made her television debut in a guest appearance in the comedy series Sex and the City in 1999. She later had a recurring role as Natasha.

She dated NFL quarterback Tom Brady from 2004 until December 14, 2006. Her representative confirmed their split in a press release to People in December 2006, stating they had “amicably ended their three-year relationship.”

However, on February 18, 2007, Moynahan’s representative confirmed to People that she was pregnant and that Brady was the father. On August 22, 2007, she gave birth to son John Edward Thomas “Jack” Moynahan. Despite media reports that Moynahan and Brady had a bitter relationship, the two have maintained an amicable relationship since the birth of their son.

She later married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

She recently celebrated one of her previous films, Ramona and Beezus, in a throwback Instagram video.

In the humorous post, Moynahan brings us back to twelve years ago on the set of Ramona and Beezus. Co-stars Selena Gomez and Joey King are pictured in the video.

“Happy 12 years, Ramona and Beezus!” Bridget Moynahan shares in her caption. She also tagged both co-stars.

In the clip, we hear Selena Gomez ask Bridget Moynahan, who plays her on-screen mom in the film, who her favorite “person on this movie” is. And, Moynahan hilariously responds “uh, Ramona.” She jokingly whispers “you” while pointing to Gomez, who is behind the camera.