‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Another ‘Ringing Endorsement’ From Costar Will Estes

We still have a few weeks to go until Blue Bloods returns to CBS with an all-new season. However, Erin Reagan actress Bridget Moynahan is already preparing for her character’s upcoming election. Taking to Instagram in a new post, the Blue Bloods actress shared a photo of longtime costar Will Estes, known for his role as Jamie Reagan. In it, we see him holding up a bright blue shirt that reads, “Elect Erin Reagan for Manhattan District Attorney.” Check it out below.

“Another ringing endorsement!” the Blue Bloods star wrote. As evidenced on her Instagram page, Will Estes is hardly the first Blue Bloods cast member to endorse Moynahan’s fictional character. Other photos feature longtime costar Donnie Wahlberg, known for his role as Danny Reagan, boasting the same shirt, as well as some everyday fans.

Moynahan’s followers took to the comments to share endorsements of their own.

“Yep yep and yes!” one Blue Bloods fan wrote. “Btw, I think we all need that tee.”

A second added, “Love it! Can we buy these somewhere??”

As if Blue Bloods didn’t already have a major market for their brand, it appears Erin Reagan’s election shirts have attracted quite a few interested buyers. Other fans, however, simply shared their excitement for the new season.

“Can’t wait for the show to be back on,” one of Moynahan’s followers commented. A fourth said, “Can’t wait for the new season.”

Abigail Hawk Shares Fun Selfie Behind the Scenes of ‘Blue Bloods’

While Blue Bloods premieres its 13th season in just a few short weeks, showrunners have revealed little in the way of what fans can expect with the new season. All we know for certain is that Erin Reagan will definitely be running for District Attorney. As to the outcome of the election, we can’t yet be sure. In the meantime, some of our favorite stars have taken us behind the scenes as we anxiously await Blue Bloods‘ upcoming premiere. And, positing a fun, new selfie, Abigail Baker actress Abigail Hawk informs us that it’s officially “caffeine o’clock.”

The photo, which you can view here, sees Hawk in her standard business professional attire, with her hair gently curled and her lips coated with a light pink shade of lipstick. With a slight smirk, the Blue Bloods star holds up a City of New York Police Department coffee mug.

“Baker says it’s caffeine o’clock,” the Blue Bloods actress wrote in the caption.

One of the actress’s fans quipped, “It’s 8am somewhere,” throwing out a mild reference to Alan Jackson‘s iconic “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere.”

Blue Bloods returns with a brand new season on Friday, October 7th, with the premiere airing at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.