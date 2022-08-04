‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Epic ‘Coyote Ugly’ Throwback on Film’s 22nd Anniversary

Twenty-two years ago, Coyote Ugly hit the theaters. And, since then, it has become a sort of cult classic across the generations. It’s a film where based on the real-life Coyote Ugly saloon in New York City. It features a saloon where the bartenders, including the amazing Bridget Moynahan, are the ones “calling the shots”. Wowing the crowds with their impressive bar-tending and dancing skills each night at the saloon.

The film, which was released in the summer of 2000 is also a major breakthrough role for one of our primetime TV stars, Blue Bloods access, Bridget Moynahan. And now, Moynahan is taking to Twitter, giving us all an awesome throwback as she celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the film’s theatrical release.

Coyote Ugly, released 22 years ago today. Thanks to all of the fans who have supported this film for so many years. #coyoteugly #22years #rachelrocks @ThatAdamGarcia pic.twitter.com/pbM2nIF8s0 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) August 4, 2022

“Coyote Ugly, released 22 years ago today,” Bridget Moynahan writes in her August 4 throwback tweet.

“Thanks to all of the fans who have supported this film for so many years,” the actress adds in her post.

The tweet features one of the film’s theatrical posters featuring Moynahan standing with her Coyote Ugly costars. Costars such as Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Isabella Miko, and Tyra Banks. The film also stars Adam Garcia. Moynahan finishes her message with some meaningful hashtags and tags. She adds #rachelrocks in honor of her Coyote Ugly character as well as tagging Garcia (@ThatAdamGarcia) in the post.

Blue Bloods Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Another Fun Throwback Moment To An Early Film

Bridget Moynahan may be taking down the bad guys on her hit CBS procedural drama series Blue Bloods as ADA Erin Reagan. However, at around the same time that she took on this famous role, Moynahan was cast in another project. This one featured the actress alongside Selena Gomez and Joey King in the film adaption of the Beverly Cleary novel Ramona and Beezus.

In a recent Instagram post, Bridget Moynahan takes us back to her days filming the movie with a hilarious 2010 behind-the-scenes clip. It’s a fun moment between Moynahan and her costars as she jokes around with her young costars 12 years ago.

“Happy 12 years, Ramona and Beezus!” Bridget Moynahan shares in her throwback Insta clip. She then tags her two young costars in the Insta post.

In the clip, we can hear Selena Gomez ask the Blue Bloods star – who plays Gomez’s on-screen mom in the film – who her favorite “person on this movie” is.

Moynahan hilariously responds with “uh, Ramona.” However, she’s also jokingly whispering “you” and pointing to Gomez behind the camera.

This hilarious throwback clip then flashes to a moment between Gomez and her on-screen father John Corbett as they take part in an impromptu staring contest. It’s pretty hard to tell who won this staring match. However, it’s clear how much fun they all had while on set!