‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Speaks Out About Erin Reagan’s Upcoming Campaign

While there have been bits and pieces shared about the upcoming campaign season on Blue Bloods, we get a little more juice about it. Specifically, Bridget Moynahan is bringing the heat about her character’s election battle. Erin Reagan is in the race to become the next District Attorney for Manhattan. She’s going up against the current DA Kimberly Crawford, played by Roslyn Ruff on the show. What in the world will happen as Season 13 starts up on October 7?

“Erin has to come out of the gate with opinions — that may or may not be in line with the police department — so that the voters can see she’s not under the commissioner’s thumb,” Moynahan told TV Insider in an interview. That’s quite interesting to see. Erin is never shy about having an opinion, much like other Reagan family members. Well, one of them that will be offering up a word or two is NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, her father, played by Tom Selleck.

Bridget Moynahan Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Talked About Season 13 Premiere

When asked about Frank’s reaction to her running, Moynahan said, “Frank puts out a statement without communicating with Erin, and she’s very much taken by surprise and has to figure out his true motive.” As a new period of her life begins, Moynahan has some thoughts about it. “The different characters they’ll bring in to work on her campaign. There are good scenes with Crawford, who’s not shy about getting down and dirty in a fight.”

We’re going to be getting Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, showing up as well. What is he doing there? Moynahan sheds some light on the topic. “He offers to introduce her to somebody with political and financial support,” she said. “That opens the door to conversations that bring them closer, but now that she’s running for office, I think she’s waiting. Your private life is exposed no matter what it is.”

Moynahan offers a little insight into what will be happening in the Season 13 premiere episode titled Keeping the Faith. “A frustrated Jamie comes to see Erin because a man he arrested is back on the streets, which leads to him being in the line of fire,” she said. “Erin feels guilty that her office keeps putting dangerous people back out there, but this time it hits home.”

While watching Erin get busy in election season, we’re also going to be keeping our eyes on Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. She decided to become a mother last season. So, this season, we will see her deal with this alongside fellow detective Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. This is looking like a promising season for Blue Bloods fans.