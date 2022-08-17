‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates 53rd Birthday by Showing Off His Abs

A person only turns 53 years old once in their lives and Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is celebrating in his own way. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, decided to share a concert video with fans. Some of them may be part of the beloved “Blockhead” family, a shoutout to Wahlberg’s group, New Kids on the Block.

Well, in this video clip, we see Wahlberg flashing the crowd with a quick look at his abs. Hey, he looks like he is one guy who keeps himself in shape. We imagine between going full-out on stage with NKOTB or even handling crime in the mean streets of New York City, Wahlberg does stay busy and moving around a lot.

In the caption area, Wahlberg wrote, “Hello 53. I’m happy to meet you. I appreciate you and I’m thankful for you being in my life. I never dreamed I’d actually meet you, but if you’re half as much fun as your friend 52 was, I’m gonna love every second of you! Let’s get this sh*t started!” Fans were effusive in their happiness and joy for him on this very special day.

Fans Send Birthday Greetings To ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg

One of those fans wrote, “Happy Birthday Donnie hope you have the greatest day ever”. Another one said, “Happy bday! Been wishing you a happy bday since I was in my single digits! Have a wonderful day and year to come! LFG!!” This fan added, “53 looks good on you! Happy birthday!”

While Wahlberg is celebrating this birthday, he’s also making room for work on the TV show he plays in regularly. This session will be interesting on some fronts for Danny. Of course, there are many fans who tune in and want him to find love in his life. We doubt that this will happen because it’s just not in the cards for Danny. Sure, he might find someone that he’s interested in at some point. But he’s going to have his hands busy anyway.

You might be asking how busy? OK, so his New York Police Department partner Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, is entering motherhood this season. She’s adopted a child and will be raising it. For people who have followed Blue Bloods for a long time, then you know that Danny is a single parent raising his children. It didn’t start out that way on the show but Linda, his wife, died in an accident. That left him on his own yet with some support and love from the Reagan family, which is always around to hear his jokes and complaints. Yet we’ll join the chorus of fans and wish Wahlberg a Happy Birthday today.