‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gets Incredible Reaction From His Wife on ‘Old Man Filter’ Video

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is getting older…but his most recent Insta post is speeding up time, it seems. Well, the filters are as the TV star and New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) singer messes with the Insta filters, adding years to his face. And the star’s wife, Jenny McCarthy is loving every second of it!

Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Speeds Up Time As He Thanks Fans For Early Birthday Wishes

In a Tuesday Insta post, Donnie Wahlberg shared a quick video of himself looking a little different as he checks himself out in the camera. We know he has a birthday coming up…but it appears the star has aged a little more than usual in the clip! One quick read of Wahlberg’s caption explains it all well, however. He was just messing around with the “old man” filter on the app!

“To those wishing me an early #happybirthday — thank you so much,” the Blue Bloods star says in his post.

“Even though doing so is like applying this old man #filter to me,” Wahlberg quips.

“It ages me before I’m ready!” he exclaims. However, Wahlberg’s wife, model, and actress Jenny McCarthy is excited about her husband’s new look…even if it ages him outwardly a few years.

Jenny McCarthy Thinks Donnie Wahlberg’s Glimpse Into The Future Is “Everything”

Many fans took to the NKOTB singer’s Insta post to comment on the singer’s new look. One fan notes that – even with the filter – Wahlberg has “aged to perfection like good wine.” This commenter goes on to quip that they would “like a taste of that for sure.”

“Hahaha,” another fan comments on the August 16 Insta post. This fan notes the star’s bravery, adding in the comment that they “wouldn’t even use that [the filter]!!!”

Of course, there seems to be a filter for everything so this commenter suggests Donnie find another one. Specifically, one that alters time in the other direction.

“Get the young man filter hahaha,” the fan says adding a laughing emoji. However, the commenter says, this adjustment makes the star look like his mom.

The comments on this post are great, no doubt. Fans are always coming out to support their favorite Blue Bloods star and New Kid On the Block. However, there is one more comment that sticks out the most…this one is from someone very special to the Blue Bloods star.

“This is everything,” Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy writes in her own comment. The look, McCarthy tells her husband gives her a glimpse into their future. And it’s one McCarthy cannot wait to share with her husband.

“I can’t wait to grow young with u,” she tells Wahlberg. “No matter how old we look.”