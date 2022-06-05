‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Gives Touching Birthday Tribute to Brother Mark Wahlberg

You don’t need to search too far for brotherly love when it comes to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his brother Mark Wahlberg. On Sunday, Donnie, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, shared a sweet note on Instagram to Mark. It is Mark’s birthday! Seeing the respect and love between them both is pretty cool, too.

Fans of both actors flooded Donnie’s comments section wishing Mark a happy birthday, too. Mark Wahlberg turned 51 years old on Sunday. His latest movie was titled Father Stu and it has a religious element to it. Obviously, you can tell from the movie’s title. Yet Wahlberg is a devout Catholic himself. He said that there’s one aspect of the role that “really took a toll” on him.

“I put on 30 pounds,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “And went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular generative disease. That drastic weight really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months.”

Fans Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Keeping Their Eyes Out For A Danny Romance

For Blue Bloods fans, a lot of them keep close eyes on what’s going on with Danny. He’s been a single father since his wife Linda died and doesn’t really get involved in dating. When people watch the show and see him with police partner Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, they get love thoughts. You know, how great it would be to see them together. Will Season 13 be the time that Danny finds a significant other?

Here’s the deal. It would be great to see him in love. Would anyone doubt that Danny deserves some romance? The guy works his tail off in the New York Police Department. You also can find him hanging out at his dad’s house for dinner. Yep, he’s probably having a glass of wine while listening to Frank, played by Tom Selleck, offer words of wisdom. But the show itself has a pretty orderly, procedural style to it. Let’s take a wait-and-see attitude about the love bug biting Danny.

Earlier this year, Donnie Wahlberg celebrated the hard work of one of his costars on the CBS show. This time, it happened to be Selleck on his birthday back in January. “Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real-life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck,” he writes on Instagram. “Thankful to have you in my life “dad”, and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!”