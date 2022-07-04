‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Is ‘For the Children’ in New Concert Snap

Donnie Wahlberg is currently on tour with New Kids on the Block and the Blue Bloods star is sharing the fun on his Instagram. Wahlberg has been on the road for some time now with his old school group. He recently shared a picture showing how much he’s having on the road.

The candid photo shows Donnie Wahlberg on stage during a full-blown performance. He angles a smartphone towards himself and two cherubic preteens to his left. The preteens are clearly filled with delight at the prospect of getting a selfie with the megastar. All three grin wide for the camera. “This one’s for the children,” Wahlberg captioned the image. he also gave credit to professional photographer Brian Babineau for catching the electric moment.

Of course, die-hard fans of the New Kids on the Block will understand the caption is more than just a nice sentiment. “This One’s for the Children” is a 1989 single for the classic group. On the track, Donnie Wahlberg sings lead vocals along with Jordan Knight. The song was a considerable hit for the teen heartthrobs, peaking at #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Donnie Wahlberg goes from New Kid to Blue Blood

The New Kids on the Block formed in 1984, when Donnie Wahlberg was just 15 years old. After an unsuccessful debut album in 1986, Wahlberg pushed his label for more creative control. This led to more input on both the group’s sound and look, transforming from bubblegum to a more edgy feel. Their 1988 follow-up album Hangin’ Tough launched the group into superstardom. It went on to sell 14 million copies to date. The group disbanded in 1995. However, they reunited in 2008 and have recorded and toured consistently ever since.

Shortly after New Kids on the Block disbanded, Donnie Wahlberg launched an acting career. He made his onscreen debut in 1996’s Bullet opposite Mickey Rourke. Since then, Wahlberg has starred in many high-profile projects such as Band of Brothers, The Sixth Sense and the Saw franchise.

Of course, since 2010 Donnie Wahlberg has been a series lead on Blue Bloods. He stars alongside tv icon Tom Selleck in the series. Recently, Wahlberg took to directing episodes of the hit show. Wahlberg opened up about directing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think it was inevitable that I would eventually start directing. For one, I have too much energy. I find myself sort of directing scenes anyway when I’m on set. It seemed like a natural evolution.”

Donnie Wahlberg and The New Kids on the Block will be on tour through this August. Blue Bloods returns for its 13th season this fall.