‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy Renew Vows for Anniversary: VIDEO

For Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods, apparently, he loves to surprise his wife Jenny McCarthy when it comes to their wedding vows. Well, when it comes to renewing them to be more exact. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, shares this tender moment with us. He appears to have had some help in lining up this sweet renewal ceremony on Wednesday between him and McCarthy. Both have been in the spotlight for many years in different celebrity worlds. Seeing this couple together is cool and fun at the same time. Well, let’s take a look and see how much McCarthy enjoys this ceremony surprise.

“Some people ask ‘why do you renew your vows every year?'” Wahlberg wrote in the caption. “Those tend to be the same people that also ask ‘how do you keep your marriage so new?'” He goes on to wish McCarthy a happy anniversary. You also might notice another Blue Bloods-related name in the caption area.

Fans Share Their Best Wishes For ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy

Wahlberg goes to great lengths when thanking everyone that had a hand in getting this surprise up and running. Steve Schirripa, who plays Anthony Abetemarco on the show, apparently pitched in for some help and support. Wahlberg also mentions Madison Square Garden in the comments. Maybe he and his group New Kids on the Block were playing there. Still, having so many people and locations involved in the ceremony does make it that much more special.

Fans were sharing their tender thoughts for the couple, too. One wrote, “For infinity” with a heart emoji. Yep, McCarthy happened to find her way among the fan comments. How sweet. Another fan wrote, “You two are the CUTEST COUPLE EVER! HAPPY 8TH ANNIVERSARY.” This fan said, “Happy Anniversary to you both!!! Love y’all!!”

While we have been spending time in the world of marital bliss with these two, what is going on with Wahlberg’s TV show? Hey, we finally have some details about the Season 13 opener coming up on October 7 on CBS. Here are some details from the network about the episode titled Keeping the Faith.

“The job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez. Also, Frank and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves to an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney.” Danny’s partner is Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez. She’s got quite a storyline going on as a new mother this season.