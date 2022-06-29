‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Lives It Up Away From Set on New Kids on the Block Tour: PHOTOS

Blue Bloods might be on pause for production for the summer, but series star Donnie Wahlberg hasn’t slowed down a bit. Taking a break from the set of the CBS hit drama, the actor and singer shared new photos from his New Kids On the Block Tour and it looks like a rocking good time. Check ’em out.

Trading in his badge and sidearm, the Danny Reagan actor donned shiny, black pants and a snapback for the photos. In the caption, Wahlberg wished fans a “happy #MacAndCheeseMonday!” assuring us that, “Oh yes, it’s a thing.”

Taking to the comments, one fan quipped, “Guess I know what’s for dinner tonight!!”

Others not only shared their love for the Blue Bloods star but also their passion for macaroni and cheese.

“Love me some Mac and Cheese!” another follower commented. Others wrote, “Best combination ever” and “My absolute favorite duo!”

Given the 14K+ likes on the post, Donnie Wahlberg has stolen hearts as Detective Danny Reagan. However, he sees just as much love onstage as the frontman for his band New Kids on the Block.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Think Danny Reagan Solves ‘Too Much Crime’

Donnie Wahlberg is kicking back (in his own way) during his summer break away from Blue Bloods. However, following the season 12 finale of the procedural cop show, many fans think the actor’s character Danny is overworked.

Taking to social media, a group of Redditors highlighted some of Danny Reagan’s biggest cases. Interestingly, some of the major ones take place early in the series. Specifically, one user wrote, “He[‘s] doing kidnapping, homicide, rape, diamond robbery, human trafficking, terrorism. And that’s in the first episodes of season one…he has his hands in every kind of case.”

One Redditor joked that Danny Reagan’s job description would fit under, “Detective-TV Division.” Others argued that if the character didn’t frequently have such thrilling cases, the show would become boring.

“If most of the cop and medical shows were ‘realistic,'” one Blue Bloods fan pointed out, “we’d be bored off our asses.”

One of the biggest discrepancies fans noted though between Blue Bloods and real-life law enforcement officers is that Danny Reagan is “part of the Major Case Squad assigned to the 54th precinct in Manhattan South.”

In contrast, the observant viewer noted, “In the real world of the NYPD…Major Case detectives work out of 1PP and do not investigate homicides.”

Regardless of the non-realities portrayed within the show though, Blue Bloods continues to see massive success. Ahead of the Season 12 finale in May, cast members shared news that Blue Bloods saw renewal for another season. Blue Bloods will return to CBS this fall on Friday, October 7th.