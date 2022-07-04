‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Praises Fans for Always ‘Inspiring’ Him in New Post

Over the course of his nearly 40 years in the spotlight, Donnie Wahlberg has amassed an impressively large fanbase. From his role as Danny Reagan on the hit crime drama Blue Bloods to his performances as the founding member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, he has fans from all walks of life and parts of the world. Wahlberg is also a popular purveyor of inspirational messages, though he never claims to be a motivational speaker.

As such, it’s not at all unusual to see fans comment on his social media posts, thanking the star for the uplifting effect he’s had on their lives. In his most recent Instagram post, however, Wahlberg turned the tables. Rather than working to inspire his fans, he expressed heartfelt thanks for their positive impact on his life.

In the picture, Donnie Wahlberg stands on stage, microphone in hand, for an NKOTB performance. “Dearest Blockheads, Thank you for always being the best, and inspiring me to be my best. Always, Donald,” he added in the negative space.

Wahlberg then continued his message of gratitude in the caption. “If you didn’t know how much you inspire me daily, let this be a reminder that you always do,” he wrote. “I see you, I hear you, I appreciate you, I love you, I thank you.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg on Filming in the ‘Energizing’ City of New York

Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents, often seeming to defy the laws of nature with his scheduling balancing act. He somehow manages to have two thriving careers, one with New Kids on the Block, and the other on Blue Bloods, all while remaining an attentive, adoring husband and father.

From an outsider’s perspective, leading a boy band seems worlds away from starring in a police procedural. To Donnie Wahlberg, however, they’re not so different at all.

In a 2019 interview with Watch CBS, Wahlberg explained that filming in NYC has many similarities to performing on stage. So much so, in fact, that he feels he really only has one job. He simply conducts his work in separate places, depending on the task at hand.

“There’s nothing like shooting [in New York City],” Wahlberg explained. “I get energized on the streets. And it’s such a big city, there’s so much going on, and of course, our characters’ jobs as police officers is to control what’s going on.”

“In my music career, how do I get control of 15,000 screaming people in an arena and get them to follow along where I want to take them during a song or a moment or an entire concert? I think that’s what I do in Blue Bloods, but in a different way.”