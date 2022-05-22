‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Proves Why He’s a Fan-Favorite With New Series of Selfies

Let it be known that “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is a man of his word. And when he promises fans he’ll upload selfies taken with them, he delivers.

When he’s not starring in “Blue Bloods,” Donnie Wahlberg also serves as the frontman for the boy band New Kids on the Block. The band’s been on tour since mid-May, and they recently made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley, per Wahlberg’s latest Instagram post.

He shared a series of selfies taken outside the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. Apparently, several fans waited for Wahlberg out there, and he graciously took several pictures with them.

“Thanks to the Blockheads and fans who waited outside after the Edinburg, Texas concert tonight! Here are your selfies, as promised! The Valley was rocking tonight! #nkotbmixtapetour,” Donnie Wahlberg captioned his post. See the excited fans in the photos below.

This seems to be a new trend for “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg. He started it up about a week ago when New Kids on the Block jammed out in Kansas City, Missouri. Wahlberg once again posted a series of selfies with different fans and wrote, “To the fans & Blockheads who waited outside for 2 hours after the show — here are the selfies I took of us, as promised! Thank you and love you!”

Then Wahlberg did it again in New Orleans. He created three total posts dedicated to the fans who waited outside the stadium after the concert finished. Each time, “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg concluded the post with “As promised.” We’re not sure who he promised, but he’s clearly keeping his word.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Co-Star Tom Selleck

Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck have spent over a dozen years together on the “Blue Bloods” set. And in all that time, they were bound to become either super close or super antagonistic toward one another.

Luckily, it seems like the two get along swimmingly, both on set and off it. A couple of years ago, Wahlberg talked to CBS about how their relationship has progressed.

“Tom’s a real solid individual,” Wahlberg shared. “After we watched the pilot, he said to me, ‘I’m really good at making scripts better.’ And I thought he was going to offer me, ‘So if you need help, come to me,’ but that’s not what he said.”

Wahlberg continued, “He said, ‘I notice that you are too, and I’m going to count on you to keep running through walls and do what you do for the run of this show.’ And I said, ‘I’m there, man, I got your back.’ And that’s been our relationship ever since.”