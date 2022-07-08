‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Heartwarming Video of Him Dancing With Arena Employee

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg has great moves—and a great heart. Recently, a video of Wahlberg went viral. In the video, the actor and New Kids on the Block member dances with an arena employee. The footage is heartwarming and reminds you of the classic Wahlberg charm both Donnie and brother Mark possess.

Donnie Wahlberg took to his Twitter page to retweet the video. He also commented on the footage in his caption.

In his caption, Wahlberg wrote, “Made my heart smile too. #thankful for the many people who make these amazing nights on the #MixTapeTour possible. Every single fan, roadie, and arena employee (and many more) all play a role in making this so special & possible.” He added a string of emojis to the caption.

Wahlberg, clad in a glittering red jacket and shoes, gently swayed with the worker for about ten seconds. Both looked Wahlberg and the arena worker enjoy a quick dance before ending with a hug. Wahlberg walks off with a smile.

Many fans responded to the feel-good video on Twitter. “Note to self, get a job working security,” one user wrote.

User @AluraWinchester also chimed in, writing “This is why my heart is now just a puddle. Awesomeness like this.”

Another user wrote, “Love, love, love. You made her night special.” Others agreed, saying “You always show so much kindness beyond measure. Love you.”

Donnie Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block 2022 Tour

The viral video occurred Wednesday night after Wahlberg’s concert. The concert was part of the MixTapeTour 2022. The MixTapeTour features Wahlberg’s 1990s hip-hop group New Kids on the Block. Plus, other stars like Rick Atsley of “Never Gonna Give You Up” fame, legendary group Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue perform on the tour.

The tour kicked off May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center. The viral video was posted on Thursday morning, meaning that it most likely occurred after Wednesday day night’s concert. That concert took place in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Arena. You can check out photos of Wahlberg and his group enjoying the tour here.

However, outside of touring with his ’90s group, Donnie Wahlberg remains a busy actor. Wahlberg continues portraying Danny Reagan on hit series Blue Bloods. He also as the executive producer on the reality show Boston’s Finest. Recently, he’s starred on the true crime series Very Scary People, Return of the Mac, and Fuller House. Moreover, in 2021, he appeared on the fan-favorite TV show The Masked Singer.

In a recent post to Instagram, the beloved actor from Blue Bloods thanked his fans, specifically ones that joined him on his recent music tour.

“Dearest Blockheads, Thank you for always being the best, and inspiring me to be my best. Always, Donald,” he wrote. He continued in the caption, saying, “If you didn’t know how much you inspire me daily, let this be a reminder that you always do. I see you, I hear you, I appreciate you, I love you, I thank you.”