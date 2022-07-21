‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Filming Has Officially Started on Season 13

With the 13th season of “Blue Bloods” set to premiere on October 7th, Donnie Wahlberg revealed that he and the rest of the show’s crew have officially begun filming the show’s upcoming season.

In one of his latest Instagram Stories, the “Blue Bloods” star revealed that while he’s been on the road for a few months with his music group, New Kids on the Block, he’s ready to get back to it with the drama series. “Well, been on the road for a few months,” Wahlberg said as he suited up and showed off his gun. “But, now to clean up a little bit.”

The “Blood Blues” star’s band teamed up with Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue for The Mixtape Tour 2022. The tour is still on. The next show is taking place at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday (July 21st). Other stops include Raleigh, New. Carolina; Washington, DC; and Honolulu, Hawaii. So, it’s safe to say, Wahlberg has a pretty hectic schedule.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About The New Kids on the Block Tour

“Blue Bloods” actor Donnie Wahlberg recently opened up about the Mixtape 2022 tour. He also reflects on the “recurring nightmares” he has continued to have. “I have a recurring nightmare that it’s opening night of the show. And I”m literally walking into the venue while the houselights are down. The show is starting and I haven’t done anything.”

Wahlberg, who also continued the creative direction of the tour, further explained his dream. “So this nightmare is really terrifying. Because I haven’t built a set list, designed the show, anything and I’m standing there and being handed a microphone and being told go on.”

He then says in the dream he looks around and doesn’t know what’s happening. I’ve had this dream like 10 times. I’m fully engaged but my nightmare is that none of this happens and we’re totally improvising on open night.”

Ultimately, the “Blue Bloods” star says the nightmare is that the fans will be disappointed. “But the reality is, I think a lot of our fans would quite like to watch us bumble up the whole show and screw everything up.”

Donnie Wahlberg also spoke about the traditions he and the rest of the band have. “[Joey McIntyre] and I always have a bottle of scotch for opening night,” he stated. “When we were kids, we had arcade games on the rider and pin pong tables. It was madness, but now we just don’t have wants on the ride we just have needs.”

The “Blue Bloods” star went on to add that he believes nostalgia is playing a major role in the band’s success. “We didn’t know if the fans would love it or not, they just might say its fun but we like to see you guys as you, but they just loved it.”