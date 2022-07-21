‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Hilarious BTS Video From Season 13

Donnie Wahlberg of Blue Bloods recently posted a behind the scenes video to his Instagram Story. The video is from filming of the show’s upcoming Season 13. Season 13 premieres on October 7, 2022 on CBS.

“We’re back to shooting,” Wahlberg says as he films himself and co-star Marisa Ramirez. In the show, Ramirez portrays Detective Maria Baez.

“Oh,” Baez says as she smiles at the camera while she eats from a fruit cup.

Wahlberg continues, saying, “It’s 380 degrees outside so we’re hiding in the car for air conditioning. It’s really hot.”

As he says this, he co-star responds, “I just felt a really big one in my mouth,” as she talks with watermelon chunks in her mouth. Both co-stars burst out laughing.

In the next post on his Instagram Story, Donnie Walhberg posts a selfie of Wahlberg and Baez laughing. “Danny & Baez!” he writes. “Never a dull moment.”

In his third story, he is standing on the street with Baez. Filming crews have blocked off the street, and the makeup crew tends to the actors. Wahlberg videos, saying, “Now they’ve got to wipe the sweat, fix the tie. Wooh! It’s hot.” Then he remarks that they will have to scramble to get to another shoot on time. “We’ve got to be in Hershey in 3 hours.”

Donnie Wahlberg’s Recent Tour

Recently, Donnie Wahlberg has been on tour with his ’90s hip-hop group New Kids on the Block. Their tour is called The MixTapeTour. The tour features Donnie’s group plus other stars like Rick Atsley of “Never Gonna Give You Up” fame, legendary group Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

The tour kicked off May 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Heritage Bank Center. The viral video was posted on Thursday morning, meaning that it most likely occurred after Wednesday day night’s concert. That concert took place in Greenville, South Carolina at the Bon Secours Arena. You can check out photos of Wahlberg and his group enjoying the tour here.

However, outside of touring with his ’90s group, Donnie Wahlberg remains a busy actor. Wahlberg continues portraying Danny Reagan on hit series Blue Bloods. He also as the executive producer on the reality show Boston’s Finest. Recently, he’s starred on the true crime series Very Scary People, Return of the Mac, and Fuller House. Moreover, in 2021, he appeared on the fan-favorite TV show The Masked Singer.

In a recent post to Instagram, the beloved actor from Blue Bloods thanked his fans, specifically ones that joined him on his recent music tour.

“Dearest Blockheads, Thank you for always being the best, and inspiring me to be my best. Always, Donald,” he wrote. He continued in the caption, saying, “If you didn’t know how much you inspire me daily, let this be a reminder that you always do. I see you, I hear you, I appreciate you, I love you, I thank you.”