‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Tom Selleck Phrase He Loves to Hear on Show

Donnie Wahlberg has starred in Blue Bloods for 13 seasons, but still loves hearing co-star Tom Selleck utter a special phrase every week. Diehard fans of the long-running police drama know that the New Kids on the Block crooner often live tweets when new episodes air. It’s a great way for viewers to gain insight into the show, direct from one of the stars.

During the most recent episode’s airing, Wahlberg gave a little tidbit that a lot of fans could relate to. “Love hearing Tom Selleck say “stay tuned for scenes from our next episode”, he Tweeted. “It means we get to all join up and do this together again next week!” The actor and singer also teased about the next installment of Blue Bloods. “Next week’s episode, by the way, is one of my favorites! See you then!”, he wrote. “Thanks for watching tonight!” He attached a fun GIF of his character to the Tweet.

Love hearing Tom Selleck say “stay tuned for scenes from our next episode” – it means we get to all join up and do this together again next week!



Next weeks episode, by the way, is one of my favorites!



See you then! #BlueBloods



Thanks for watching tonight! pic.twitter.com/XWnwQBNSSO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 7, 2023

Of course, fans loved the fun Tweet from Wahlberg. “100% I am the same way,” one watcher replied. “When I hear [Selleck] start I can’t help but grin. I know I’ll see you guys next week.” Another fan agreed. “Love hearing him say that too!”, they wrote.

Another avid Blue Blood viewer gave a shout-out to Wahlberg for the dedicated live tweets. “Same here,” they wrote. “Thank you for being here tweeting with us and for all the love. See you next week same time! Rest those thumbs. Have a great weekend.”

What Tom Selleck attributes the success of ‘Blue Bloods’ to

Blue Bloods follows a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the Police Commissioner of New York and heads both the police department and the Reagan clan.

Tom Selleck’s fame only continued to grow when Blue Bloods, the police drama series he stars in, surpassed his other iconic show from the 80s – Magnum PI. The longevity of this series is impressive for a time when short-run programs are becoming increasingly more common. In fact, more than 250 episodes have aired since its inception over ten years ago. Although even Tom himself was astonished by Blue Blood’s immense success amongst viewers worldwide, he is sure that it can be attributed to one simple thing: their straightforward formula which consistently keeps people coming back for more.

“Great actors and great characters and good writing — that’s why it’s still on,” Tom Selleck said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I don’t know where the time went, but, yeah, we did 163 hours of ‘Magnum’ and I thought well okay, you can’t get that lucky twice. It was a really lovely little celebration,” Selleck said about Blue Bloods passing 250 episodes.