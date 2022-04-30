‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says He’s Working His ‘Night Job’ as He Tunes Into New Episode

Donnie Wahlberg is a unique piece of talent as he has a starring role in “Blue Bloods,” while also forerunning as lead singer for his band New Kids on the Block. As of now, filming for season 12 of the procedural drama has wrapped up. With that said, Donnie Wahlberg shared in a new Tweet that he’s now “working his night job.”

Quite honestly, we can’t be sure what that means. Although, with filming yet to start for season 13, we like to think he’s working on new music. But we’ll let you make your own judgments. Check out the post below.

Hope you are having an awesome #BlueBloods Friday — working on my night job tonight but I’ll be peeking in!



10 minute countdown to an all new episode! Let’s go! 👀@BlueBloods_CBS ❤️💙🙏🏼 https://t.co/gYvQLwbPO1 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 30, 2022

In his Tweet, the actor and singer reminds us that it’s a “Blue Bloods” Friday night. So, we hope you were able to catch the latest (and one of the final) episodes for season 12.

“Hope you are having an awesome [‘Blue Bloods’] Friday,” he shared with his fans. “[W]orking on my night job tonight but I’ll be peeking in!”

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments to share their love both for the CBS series and for Donnie Wahlberg himself.

“Don’t work to hard,” one fan warned. “We love you. we will be watching.”

Another “Blue Bloods” fan said, “[‘Blue Bloods’ Friday] is one of the best days of the week.”

So, whatever Donnie might be up to, we’re just happy there’s one more episode of “Blue Bloods” before season 12 concludes.

‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Renewed for a 13th Season

Sure, it’s a bummer that Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast have wrapped up “Blue Bloods'” 12th season. However, we can at least take solace in the fact that the series has officially been renewed for another season.

Some “Blue Bloods” fans became concerned when other beloved CBS series were renewed for another season several weeks ago, yet theirs was not. Aside from “Blue Bloods,” some shows returning with a new season in the fall include the “NCIS” franchise, “S.W.A.T.,” and “Survivor.”

However, we never should have doubted the Reagans’ return for a 13th season. After all, many of our characters’ most dynamic plotlines are still developing. One is apparent in the tension between Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his daughter, Erin.

As we might expect, fans weren’t the only ones expressing excitement and relief that “Blue Bloods” would return for another season. Donnie Wahlberg shared his excitement to Twitter when he got the news. He posted the show’s renewal announcement with an emphatic “Let’s goooooo,” while his costar, Abigail Hawk, celebrated in the “only appropriate way,” i.e. by participating in the trending drop challenge.

Be sure to catch the season 12 finale of “Blue Bloods” when it airs on Friday, May 6th during its usual timeslot at 10 p.m.