‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Wife Jenny McCarthy Has ‘The Right Stuff’ in Dancing Video

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy have been married for almost a decade now. And, as one of Donnie’s Instagram posts shows us, the two are more connected than ever.

In the recent social media post, the New Kids On The Block singer shows off a recent trend he and his wife tackled. This social media trend has users posting a video of their spouse proving that they’re “the right one.” McCarthy’s contribution was a seconds-long dance act to a popular Shaggy song.

And, just one look at the caption tells us that Jenny is perfect for the Blue Bloods star. So perfect, in fact, that her dance moves send Wahlberg into a throwback moment. Inspiring the star to tell his Insta followers that his wife certainly has The Right Stuff. A high compliment from a member of the New Kids On The Block gang, no doubt. As this is the title of one of the group’s biggest hits of all time.

“Yep,” Donnie Wahlberg notes in his Insta comment.

“… she’s got “The Right Stuff”,” the singer and actor quips.

Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Thanks His New Kids On The Block Fans For “Always Inspiring” Him

Donnie Wahlberg may be lighting up our TV screens as Danny Reagan on the hit CBS crime drama series Blue Bloods these days. However, the star has been in the spotlight for years. Long before the premiere of this popular series. Wahlberg rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as a member of the hit boyband New Kids On The Block (NKOTB).

And, recently the star posted a moving message for his fans, thanking his NKOTB followers…or “blockheads” as he affectionately calls them, for all of their inspiration over the years.

In the moving Insta post, Wahlberg shares a black and white photo of himself as he stands on stage, microphone in hand during a recent NKOTB performance.

“Dearest Blockheads,” the star’s photo is captioned.

“Thank you for always being the best,” the message continues. “and inspiring me to be my best.” The star signs off with a heartwarming, “Always, Donald.”

Wahlberg doubles up on honoring his fans as he also captions the entire post with a sweet message to his followers.

“If you didn’t know how much you inspire me daily, let this be a reminder that you always do,” Wahlberg writes.

“I see you, I hear you, I appreciate you,” the star says. “I love you, I thank you.”