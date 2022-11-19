‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Speaks on the Show’s Historic Run

Donnie Wahlberg is all smiles as Blue Bloods is in the midst of its 13th season and even nears an amazing 300 episodes. For Wahlberg, he plays Danny Reagan, a son of Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck. But the show is really on a historic run. Just try and keep Wahlberg silent about his show’s fantastic work.

“It takes a lot of luck to get to this point,” he said, Entertainment Tonight reports. “For anyone who’s trying to have a career in acting or show business, you need luck. You need an audience that cares about your show or whatever it is you’re doing and you need a great team. There’s so many elements that go into it but when we started I would say I thought it would be around for a little while, I couldn’t imagine 13 years. But I definitely thought five, maybe six or seven. But it’s like a train now. It just won’t stop rolling. It’s a miracle, it’s amazing and we’re blessed and grateful.”

Donnie Wahlberg Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Has An Idea For His Love Interest On The Show

One thing that longtime fans of Blue Bloods have wanted is a little romance for Danny Reagan. He’s been pretty much a loner since his wife died a few seasons ago. Some have even hoped that he might have little something cooking with Maria Baez, his work partner, played by Marisa Ramirez. No luck there. Still, when talking with the outlet, Wahlberg happened to bring up having Jenny McCarthy on board as his love interest. Of course, she’s a judge on the FOX show The Masked Singer. What about this happening, Donnie? “She has a job though on another hit show, so I don’t think that’s going to work out,” Wahlberg said. In case you didn’t know, they are a real-life husband and wife.

Another thing that people might not know about Blue Bloods is the cast does have a good time in their work. In fact, Selleck happened to mention that the cast’s blooper reel king is pretty much Wahlberg. “Oh, that’s Donnie,” Selleck said. “He’s kind of the king of them.”

For his part, Selleck took a long look at his show’s success and compared it a little with his previous CBS hit show. “We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.] and I thought I’d never get that lucky again and now we’ve done 13 and going strong,” Selleck said. “It’s hard to say you’re gonna go 13 seasons and we’re approaching 300 episodes, but I’ve always thought the show had enormous potential because there’s police work but it was a character-driven show,” Selleck said.