‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Speaks Out About How We Can ‘Solve Any of Our Problems’ in America

Donnie Wahlberg, who Blue Bloods fans adore as Danny Reagan, shared some thoughts about love this week. His point? As mass shootings rock our country, and political leaders point fingers, maybe we should try to understand more and hate less. Or, as Wahlberg wrote, “be the love.”

The Blue Bloods star posted on Instagram: “In every single aspect of our lives — spread love (without condition) and love will spread. It doesn’t start with anyone else, it starts with the self. Be the love.”

He then shared another quote: “We cannot solve any of our problems by hating each other, by disrespecting each other, by pointing fingers at each other or by continuing to tear each other down. We can solve any of our problems by loving each other, respecting each other, pointing each other in the right direction and by committing to lift each other up. LOVE IS THE WAY, Love is always the way.”

The social media account for En Vogue immediately gave an “Amen.” The R&B group currently is on a nostalgia concert tour with Wahlberg and his fellow bandmates from New Kids on the Block.

Blue Bloods Ended Season 12 In a Family Way

Blue Bloods ended season 12 in May. It definitely was an uplifting episode. At the end of the finale, Danny Reagan was with Baez when she decided to adopt a baby. The little girl’s mother, who was in witness protection, was killed in an explosion.

Danny told his partner he’d always be there to support her.

In the Blue Bloods finale, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) decided to adopt a baby who was left orphaned. (John Paul Filo/CBS ©2022)

With Show on Hiatus, Wahlberg Is Touring with NKOTB

CBS picked up Blue Bloods for a 13th season. But early June isn’t about filming. It’s about relaxing. Except Wahlberg isn’t relaxing. He and New Kids on the Block are on tour again, thrilling Blockheads and proving that pop music from the 80s and 90s never goes out of style. The group takes its Mixedtape Tour to the Pacific Northwest this weekend. They’ll make stops in Seattle and Portland. Special guests include Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

Now, if you watch Blue Bloods closely, you’ll know that Danny Reagan likes to slip in references to his Boy Band background. He once said that he mentioned the name of a NKOTB single in every episode of season one. Bridget Moynahan, who plays his sister Erin, recently showed up on set wearing a New Kids t-shirt. Of course, Wahlberg needed to post a snapshot.

It should be noted that Wahlberg is keeping in top cop kind of shape by singing and dancing on tour. So he’ll still be believable tracking down the bad guys on Blue Bloods. Consider that he shared a snap of himself that showed off his well defined abs. (Remember, he’s 52). His shirt was pulled up and covering his face. Guaranteed, if you had those abs, you’d show them off.

“I suppose I should probably try to get the t-shirt completely off,” he captioned the photo. “For safety purposes only, of course.”